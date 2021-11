Grey’s Anatomy premiered back in 2005 as a midseason replacement for Boston Legal on ABC, and just like that, Shonda Rhimes was skyrocketed into television history. As America fell in love with Meredith and Derek, fostered dreams of being Cristina, and adopted Webber and Bailey as surrogate parents, Rhimes cemented her legacy in the world of primetime TV with more hits including Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder and Private Practice. Now, with Grey’s Anatomy in its 18th season, it’s as unknown as ever if there will be more, and Rhimes has put some thought into the overall legacy of the show that started it all for her.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO