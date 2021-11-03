NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Kickers

This is a week where there is no clear-cut number one pickup, but there are a number of strong options. One really appealing option is Elijah Moore. The Jets' exciting rookie receiver saw eight targets (tied for most on the team), while leading them in catches (seven), receiving yards (84) and scoring two touchdowns. He scored 27.4 fantasy points, enough to make him the No. 1 receiver heading into Monday Night Football. Moore only ran 63 percent of the routes for the Jets but made the most of the opportunities he did see. He has now seen at least six targets in three straight games, and has scored double-digit fantasy points in each, with his point total increasing each week. The rebuilding Jets have already given the keys to the backfield over to fellow rookie Michael Carter, and you have to believe they want to keep their second-round receiver heavily involved in the offense. Moore should continue to see consistent volume and he brings more explosiveness than the other Jets receivers. There is the chance for him to remain in two receiver sets, as he could jump Jamison Crowder in usage even after Corey Davis returns. His upside is worth taking a shot on off the waiver wire.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO