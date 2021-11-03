CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.'s Independent Film Trust, U.S-Based Roadmap Writers Launch Transatlantic Creative Corridor for Under-Represented Writers

By K.J. Yossman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.K.’s Independent Film Trust and U.S.-based Roadmap Writers have revealed a new transatlantic initiative to empower under-represented writers on both sides of the pond. Called Creative Corrider, it will run from November to December and unite five writers from underrepresented groups in each country to collaborate and explore new film...

Variety

Netflix Unveils Huge Expansion of Japanese Content, Greater Emphasis on Feature Films

Global streaming giant, Netflix is in the process of unveiling a huge expansion of its slate of Japanese film and TV content. These are aimed at cementing and strengthening its position in the critical Japanese market and also showcasing live action and anime programming that is expected to cross borders. After the recent success of Korean series “Squid Game,” many eyes have turned to Asia for further high concept non-English-language shows. Netflix itself recently said that the “Squid Game” effect had propelled futuristic Japanese series “Alice in Borderland” back up the rankings in several territories nearly a year after its original...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Database for MENA and South Asian Creatives Launched By MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition (EXCLUSIVE)

In an effort to strengthen the representation of MENA and South Asian talent in the entertainment industry, the MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition (MAAC) launched a global online database on Tuesday. The database will connect emerging and established talent from these regions to film productions, studios, hiring managers and casting starting today and can be accessed at maacdatabase.com. “As an organization, we are constantly asked for actors, writers, producers, composers and even crew from specific Middle Eastern North African (MENA) and South Asian countries who speak specific languages. Hollywood knows that audiences are demanding authenticity, and for far too long we’ve been erased...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Shoplifters’ Director Kore-eda Hirokazu Developing Series and Film for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Kore-eda Hirokazu, the celebrated Japanese director of Palme d’Or winning film ‘Shoplifters,’ is developing multiple projects for Netflix. He is currently at work developing a big-budget film that he will direct and a series, where he will be the showrunner and direct some episodes. The moves expand Netflix’s current program to ramp up its live action Japanese content which is crucial for success in the local market and is also increasingly being watched by international audiences. Kore-eda gave away few details of the subject matter of the projects, but in a video message to the Netflix Japan Festival 2021 showcase on Wednesday...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Is Expanding its Appeal to Japanese Filmmakers, Says Sakamoto Kaata (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix aims to increase its appeal to Japanese filmmakers as the streaming giant engineers a pivot towards local production and feature movies, in particular. Theatrical releases of Netflix’ Japanese films are among the options. The company’s initiative was this week highlighted by the signing of iconic “Shoplifters” director Kore-eda Hirokazu to direct a big budget feature for the streamer as well as a series on which Kore-eda will be showrunner and co-director. Titles were not announced in either case. “We have only announced Kore-eda at the moment, but we are already developing things with a lot of great creators, legendary filmmakers and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hugo Weaving Starrer ‘Love Me,’ a Warner Television Aquarius Series, Acquired by DCD Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Continuing its strong relationship with top-notch Australian drama series, London-based DCD Rights has acquired for international distribution the anticipated high-end series “Love Me,” starring Hugo Weaving (“Lord Of The Rings,” “The Matrix”). The first drama series to enter production for Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia, “Love Me” also marks its first project for Australian SVOD service Binge, launched in May last year by the Foxtel Group. News of the “Love Me” acquisition comes as DCD Rights has pre-sold has season two of the “The Secrets She Keeps” to AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now in the U.S. and Canada and BBC One...
TV SERIES
Variety

Zoya Akhtar to Direct ‘The Archies’ Comic Book Adaptation for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Comic book characters Archie Andrews and his friends are set for an Indian film version on Netflix. Acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar will direct a coming-of-age, live action musical set in 1960s India based on the teenagers of Riverdale. The feature film adaptation of the Archie comics, which are hugely popular on the Indian subcontinent, will be produced by Akhtar and Reema Kagti for Tiger Baby and Sharad Devarajan for Graphic India. As revealed by Variety, plans for an Indian adaptation of Archie comics have been in motion since 2018. Akhtar’s 2019 music-themed film “Gully Boy” played at the Berlin Film Festival and was...
MOVIES
Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Leonardo DiCaprio Set to Star as Jonestown Cult Leader Jim Jones in MGM-Backed Biopic

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to star as Jonestown cult leader Jim Jones in the upcoming feature film biopic “Jim Jones,” which Oscar-winner DiCaprio will also produce. An MGM representative confirmed the news to IndieWire that DiCaprio is in final negotiations to play the 1970s cult guru, who orchestrated the mass suicide that took place on November 18, 1978. Altogether, a total of 909 people died at the settlement, at the nearby airstrip in Port Kaituma, and at a Temple-run building in Georgetown, Guyana’s capital city. MGM scooped up rights to the film, which was penned by Scott Rosenberg, a writer on...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Gal Gadot on Lynda Carter Joining Next ‘Wonder Woman’: “It’s Even Better This Time”

“We’re all three very excited about some things coming up with Wonder Woman 3,” franchise helmer Patty Jenkins teased at the recent DC FanDome, essentially confirming the third installment with herself, titular star Gal Gadot and TV’s original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter. Days later, Gadot told THR that “it means the world” to her to have Carter on board for the next go-round. “First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman. She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She’s a true champion of what Patty and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Star Wars’ Spinoff ‘Rogue Squadron’ Delayed Due to Patty Jenkins’ Scheduling Conflict

“Rogue Squadron,” the new “Star Wars” film from Patty Jenkins, will take a few detours before it reaches theaters. The film was scheduled to begin production in 2022, but that start date is not going to happen, which could also impact the film’s targeted release date of Dec. 22, 2023. “Rogue Squadron” was the first big-screen outing for the space opera series since Disney and Lucasfilm wrapped up the Skywalker clan’s nine-film saga with 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Since that point, Lucasfilm has concentrated more heavily on building out its “Star Wars” streaming offerings with the Disney Plus...
MOVIES
Billboard

'It’s Made People More Paranoid': How Artists and Writers Are Covering Their Bases in the Post-’Blurred Lines’ Era of Interpolations

“There’s a famous quote,” explains forensic musicologist Joe Bennett. “Where there’s a hit, there’s a writ.”. In the years following the resolution of the controversial “Blurred Lines” trial, which resulted in $7.3 million (later lowered to about $5 million) in damages and profits for Marvin Gaye’s estate, copyright infringement has been on the top of musicians’ (and the public’s) minds. It’s something Bennett has witnessed firsthand, both in his work as a consultant for artists, songwriters, and companies, but also as a professor at Berklee College of Music. “It’s fair to say it’s made people more paranoid,” he says about infringement. “I even hear that from our next generation in my classes.”
MUSIC
Variety

David E. Kelley Peacock Crime Drama ‘The Missing’ Casts ‘Unorthodox’ Star Jeff Wilbusch

The upcoming David E. Kelley crime drama “The Missing” at Peacock has cast Jeff Wilbusch in the lead role. The series, which Variety exclusively reported had been ordered at the streamer, is based on the Dror A. Mishani novel “The Missing File.” Wilbusch will play Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. “The Missing” is the latest American role for Wilbusch. The Israeli-German actor most recently starred in the HBO film...
TV SERIES
PC Gamer

Amy Hennig's Marvel game has its first confirmed writer

During the latest FatMan Beyond podcast hosted by Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin, the latter confirmed he is working on Amy Hennig's forthcoming Marvel-themed videogame. News of that project emerged last week: it'll be a "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game" helmed by Skydance New Media, a new arm of film company Skydance Media.
VIDEO GAMES

