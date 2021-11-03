Kelley retains Latrobe Council seat by slim margin, joined by 2 newcomers

Latrobe voters on Tuesday selected two newcomers to join a returning incumbent on city council.

Ann Amatucci topped the polling, with about 28% of the 3,380 votes cast, followed by Bridget DiVittis, with 25.5%, according to unofficial election results.

Jim Kelley, the sole incumbent, appears to have retained his council seat by a slim margin, capturing about 23% of the vote, compared to 22.4% for William Yuhaniak.

While 21 votes separated Kelley and Yuhaniak, according to the unofficial count, there were 27 write-in votes cast in the race.

Council members Gerald Baldonieri and Christine Weller did not seek new terms.

Amatucci, 46, is a children’s occupational therapist who specializes in early intervention. She is co-owner of the home-based Therapy Connections.

She serves on the boards of the Latrobe Municipal Authority and the Greater Latrobe Hockey Club.

DiVittis, 49, is the assistant director of campus ministry and coordinator of commuter outreach at Saint Vincent College and director of religious education at Saint Vincent Basilica Parish. She formerly was a teacher and principal at Catholic elementary schools.

Kelley, 76, has been involved with council for 40 years. Completing his first term on the panel, he previously served as the city solicitor before retiring from legal practice in 2016.

He formerly was a guidance counselor in Connellsville Area School District.

Yuhaniak, 58, is a custodian at Greater Latrobe Junior High. He also is a captain and treasurer with Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook & Ladder Company No. 2.