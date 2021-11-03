CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Matt Smith teases his Star Wars role that never was in The Rise of Skywalker

By Emily Garbutt
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Matt Smith has spoken about the time he was nearly in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – but then the part he was meant to play was cut from the script. "We were close to me being in it but then it just never quite happened," Smith told the Happy...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Saturn Awards Winners: ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Leads With Five Prizes – Full List

The 46th annual Saturn Awards, which celebrate the best in genre entertainment, were handed out on Tuesday night in LA with the Star Wars franchise garnering seven prizes across such properties as Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Disney XD animated series The Clone Wars and Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian. (Scroll down for full list of winners.) Best Science Fiction Film Rise Of Skywalker was one of several movies from last year’s awards season that were included this year after the eligibility period was extended to run July 15, 2019-November 15, 2020 and allowed streaming and VOD entrants in the...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Zack Snyder Teases the Sci-Fi Epicness of His STAR WARS-Inspired Film REBEL MOON

Director Zack Snyder is currently developing his next big film project, Rebel Moon, a sci-fi movie that is based on a Star Wars idea that he pitched to Lucasfilm years ago. The story is set “on a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.”
MOVIES
FanSided

The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian dominate 2021 Saturn Awards

The 2021 Saturn Awards have come and gone, and even though it’s been a minute since the end of The Clone Wars, the first season of The Mandalorian, and the premiere of The Rise of Skywalker, all three Star Wars projects won awards this year. In the film category, according...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Smith
wmleader.com

Matt Smith Was Set To Have A Big Part In ‘Star Wars 9’

Matt Smith was set to play a “big part’ in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that would have transformed the franchise forever. Early rumors for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker suggested that Matt Smith would be playing a key role in the franchise’s final episodic film. When the film debuted in the December of 2019, the Doctor Who star was nowhere to be found. It turns out that those early rumors were, in fact, true, but his appearance never manifested.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Matt Smith Says His Scrapped ‘Rise Of Skywalker’ Role Was “Transformative” & Would Have Meant “A Shift In The History of The Franchise”

Back in 2018, it was reported that Matt Smith had joined the cast of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” At the time, the role was unknown. Then, a year later, before ‘Skywalker’ hit theaters, the actor confirmed he wasn’t in the film. So, what happened? Well, according to Smith, he was approached to be in ‘Rise of Skywalker,’ in a role that would have been “transformative,” but it didn’t actually come to fruition.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Anakin Skywalker in 'Star Wars' 'Memba Him?!

Canadian actor Hayden Christensen was in his early 20s when he took on the role of the lightsaber-swinging Jedi, Anakin Skywalker -- who trains under the apprenticeship of Obi-Wan Kenobi and fathers twins with Padme Amidala before going to the dark side and becoming Darth Vader -- in the 2002 sci-fi film "Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones" and the 2005 follow-up "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith."
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Trailer Teases The ‘Star Wars’ Criminal Underworld

“I am not a bounty hunter.” These words are uttered by Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) at the beginning of the first trailer for The Mandalorian spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett. While we all know him as one of the galaxy’s most feared bounty hunters, this trailer shows that Fett is leaving his old ways behind for a more favorable position of power.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Teases#The Total Film And Sfx#Huffpost#Nctj#Multimedia Journalism
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Just a simple man trying to make his way in the ‘Star Wars’ universe

Yoda spoke those words in “The Empire Strikes Back,” and Charles Ross clearly took them to heart. The Canadian actor is doing just what he wants: paying tribute to his favorite sci-fi movie franchise with “One-Man Star Wars Trilogy,” a live solo performance that cleverly encapsulates the original trilogy of “Star Wars” movies: “A New Hope,” “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.”
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
GamesRadar+

Boba Fett series trailer teases new Star Wars show that's basically Godfather in space

The first Book of Boba Fett trailer is here – and the Star Wars spinoff series has reimagined Tatooine under the watchful eye of Temuera Morrison’s bounty hunter. Following immediately on from Fett and Fennec Shand’s impromptu coup during The Mandalorian season 2 finale’s post-credits scene, the duo is staving off all-comers as a power struggle emerges on Star Wars’ iconic sand-filled planet.
TV & VIDEOS
lrmonline.com

Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker In Ahsoka, Rumors/Theories For Future Projects, And Is Star Wars Stuck In Time? | The Cantina

Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker In Ahsoka, Rumors/Theories For Future Projects, And Is Star Wars Stuck In Time? | The Cantina. Welcome to The Cantina. It’s Friday, it’s last call, and we have Star Wars news, rumors, and entertainment! Welcome to The Cantina. It’s Friday, it’s last call, and we have Star Wars news, rumors, and entertainment! It’s time to discuss the future of Star Wars and how staying in the realm of Skywalkers may be holding the franchise back. That doesn’t mean the upcoming shows won’t be great, but what else could we get instead? Also, the big news informing that discussion is Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) is going to be in Ahsoka! How will this play out in the future? What rumors can we connect with our theories? Drink up and find out!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Matt Smith suggests he might return to Doctor Who: ‘You never know’

Matt Smith has suggested that he would be up for returning to Doctor Who for the 60th anniversary of the show.Speaking to Consequence, Smith said: “Well, you never know, do you? Someone would have to pick up the phone and ask me and then we take it from there.”He also admitted that he really enjoyed his four-year stint on the show as the Time Lord: “You always miss playing [the Doctor] because it’s just a thrill. Every two weeks when you film an episode, bosh, there you are onto the next one in a completely different world and completely...
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Star Wars Teases How Major Solo Villain Might Have Influenced Return of the Jedi

Ever since Marvel Comics began releasing its Star Wars series back in 2015, various storylines have allowed it to fill in gaps on key components of the original trilogy of films, with the current narrative continuing to hint at revelatory information. With the current storyline unfolding between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, it's exploring how Luke, Leia, and Lando attempted to rescue Han Solo frozen in carbonite from Boba Fett, a point in time in which Star Wars fans had little information about. In Star Wars #18, fans were given a tease that an unexpected figure could have helped with the Rebels' rescue efforts.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

7K+
Followers
22K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy