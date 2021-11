Submitted by Washington State Ferries. While WSF is unable to extend the 90-day period for tickets and travel passes at this time, customers who are unable to use tickets or travel passes because of COVID-19 concerns or the new schedule may be eligible for a refund for the unused portion of their fare. All refund requests can be submitted online and need to be requested before the expiration date on the pass. Please note that it may take longer than the typical 2-3 weeks to process your request due to higher volumes.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO