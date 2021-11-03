CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Packers Unveil Jordan Love

FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 7 days ago
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 which means Jordan Love will get his shot. Dan, surprised to hear that Rodgers might not be vaccinated, thinks there is really only one way for the NFL to promote their upcoming game against the Chiefs and that is to put Jordan Love directly in the spotlight. After the offseason drama in Green Bay, fans will finally get to see if Jordan Love can walk the walk.

Dan Patrick: “This is how I would sell that game, you know, that you would sell it that Aaron Rodgers is not playing: the Packers unveil Jordan Love, the heir apparent, against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Imagine if he plays well...”

