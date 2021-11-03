CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Munn Admits She's Nervous and Scared About Motherhood

By Antoinette Bueno‍
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Munn is getting ready to be a new mom. The 41-year-old pregnant actress appeared on Wednesday's Today show and talked about being both apprehensive and excited ahead of welcoming her first child with her boyfriend, John Mulaney. Munn spoke to Today co-host Hoda Kotb, and acknowledged feeling a...

