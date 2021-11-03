CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Beauty Receipts: What Louise Thompson's monthly beauty routine looks like

By Georgia Brown
Hello Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Beauty Receipts, where we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they splurge and save on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for Made in Chelsea star, fitness influencer and mother-to-be...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis looks too beautiful for words in sheer top

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis stunned fans on Sunday when she posted a photo to her social media wearing a sheer black top. Giovanni Pernice's dance partner looked too beautiful for words in the dotty mesh number, which she styled with bold green suit trousers. She finished off the look with black Dr Martens, looking oh-so-cool as she posed for the camera.
THEATER & DANCE
US Magazine

Heidi Klum Uses This Product As the Final Step in Her 15-Minute Beauty Routine

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When Heidi Klum is on set for America’s Got Talent or prepping for a photoshoot, her glam squad is out in full-force. We’re sure it takes ample time before she’s fully ready for her close-up! But during her downtime, the 48-year-old fashion industry veteran is just like Us. In fact, she keeps her routine relatively simple — we were actually shocked to learn that it only takes her 15 minutes to get ready before a casual day!
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Shay Mitchell Breaks Down Her 58-Step Beauty Routine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Wondering how celebs achieve such perfect skin? If...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Louise Thompson
Person
Elizabeth Arden
modernsalon.com

Give Your Fall Beauty Routine a Glow Up!

This Fall we want you to experience some of our favorite products and the products given to our 2021 MODERN SALON 100 ! Each year our new class of #modernsalon100 artists and influencers receive a gift box filled with beauty goodies.  We’d love for you to have the chance to receive it, too! Win the same professional products when you enter the #modernsalon100 Box Giveaway.  
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

OG Beauty Influencer Tanya Burr On Why Her Beauty Brand Isn’t Like The Rest

Tanya Burr is a multi-hyphenate. You may recently know her as an actress, with roles in Twist and Hurt By Paradise among other films. But before the likes of Abby Roberts and Violette, Tanya was the internet's original beauty influencer. Prior to leaving YouTube to focus on Instagram, her real and honest makeup tutorials amassed millions of pairs of eyes as beauty obsessives everywhere logged on to learn how to emulate iconic celebrity looks and recreate burgeoning trends. It makes sense, then, that Tanya would eventually dream up her very own beauty brand, Authored. Those who have been following Tanya's story will know that this isn't her first foray into beauty products, having launched Tanya Burr Cosmetics into Superdrug in 2014. But Authored feels a lot different.
MAKEUP
Brit + Co

2021's Holiday Beauty Releases Are Here. Here's What To Grab.

Every year, beauty lovers everywhere look forward to the season's special holiday releases from their favorite beauty and makeup brands. From limited-edition eyeshadow palettes to new colorways of your favorite products, this year's releases are *everything*. For obvious reasons, beauty hasn't been our top priority in 2021 (or 2020), but now that 2022 is almost here, we're are ready to get dressed up again. Get ready to dazzle with these beauty releases perfect for your bestie's stocking (or your own makeup drawer).
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

By Beauty Bay Age of Opulence Eye Look

Here’s a look using the new By Beauty Bay Age of Opulence pal,ette!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Beauty#Fitness#Hair Products#The Avene Cleansing Foam#Vital Proteins
myhoustonmajic.com

Danielle Creations Bluetooth L.E.D. Vanity Mirror Upgraded My Beauty Routine

There are so many levels to creating the perfect beauty beat. A combination of an effective makeup routine, using the right products, and great lighting will help you create a flawless makeup look. I developed the right routine, I got the products together, but I didn’t have the best lighting situation. Between my dim bathroom lighting and a small vanity lamp, I needed something that would upgrade my beauty experience.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Bazaar Awards 2021: The beauty looks

Tonight marks the return of the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards; a celebration of extraordinary women deserving of special recognition. After a 2020 hiatus, the red carpet - at iconic London hotel Claridge's - was awash with talent both emerging and iconic, from Mimi Keene to Dame Joan Collins.
BEAUTY & FASHION
helloglow.co

6 Ways To Add Healing Crystals To Your Beauty Routine

Since the days of ancient Egypt when women were adding crystals and gemstones such as malachite, onyx, and mother of pearl to beauty elixirs, makeup, and creams, there has been interest in using these beautiful and powerful stones to enhance skin’s radiance and beauty, and to heal ailments. Today, crystals...
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

9 Beauty Editors Told Me the One Thing They're Adding to Their Fall Routines

Fall is the perfect time to refresh your beauty routine. The temps are dropping, our wardrobes are getting cozier, and there's that "new school year" feeling in the air. And while sometimes a complete Home Edit–style overhaul may be in order, often just one product swap can refresh your entire routine. But with so many options out there, it helps to have some professional guidance. So who better to share their favorite products for the season than the very people who get to test them out first for a living? I tapped beauty editors from Elle, Harper's Bazaar, Real Simple, and others (including yours truly—I couldn't help myself) to share the products they're relying on most this season. From brand-new launches to old favorites they're rediscovering, you're guaranteed to find your new go-to on this list. Read on to shop their fall must-haves and learn why they think you'll love them too.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Hello Magazine

Amanda Holden rocks power blazer and trousers - how stunning!

Amanda Holden channeled her inner Duchess on Wednesday morning when she wore a red blazer from Karen Millen that looked almost identical to Kate Middleton's Zara number that she was seen wearing at Wembley Stadium. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a symbolic red blazer back in June to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Vogue Williams highlights blossoming baby bump in silky mini skirt

Vogue Williams has been showcasing some seriously stylish maternity looks as of late, and Tuesday was no exception. The Heart Radio star looked stunning in a bright pink, silky mini skirt from Valle and Vik, which highlighted her blossoming baby bump. She styled the skirt with a pretty lilac blouse, and we can't get enough of the fun colour combination.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The best beauty subscription boxes: Treats you’ll look forward to every month

Whether you’re stuck in a beauty rut and need some inspiration, or you’re a beauty obsessive that loves to try out new products, you’ll find a beauty subscription box that’s perfect for you.Receiving a handpicked edit of beauty products straight to your door is a sure-fire way of putting a smile on your face each month when the postman arrives. It’s the gift that keeps on giving, whether you treat yourself or a loved one this Christmas.Beauty packages are also the easiest way to try something new, as we can’t swatch and try on in-store like pre-pandemic times. They’re also...
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Dazzles in Carrie Bradshaw Flair in a Strapless Floral Print Dress and Cutout Silver Sandals for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker is continuing to wear fun ensembles for “And Just Like That.” The “Sex and the City” star was spotted while on the set of the impending HBO show. For the ensemble, Parker donned a look that played with a multitude of textures and colors. It consisted of a white cropped lace jacket paired over a strapless blue dress that featured a big floral print splashed all over the dress. When it came down to the shoes, Parker slipped on a pair of shiny silver sandals that added the most perfect Carrie Bradshaw twist to the ensemble. Her personal shoe aesthetic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
coveteur.com

Fall Beauty Just Got Dreamier—Meet this Month’s Most Luxe Launches

Now that we're nearing 2021's swan song, brands are rounding out this year's releases and they've saved the best for last. I'd venture to say the overarching ethos surrounding this month's beauty and wellness drops was renewal. Though we would never suggest that it just boils down to newness on your vanity, we can't deny that the inventive concepts and transformative formulas found in October's new releases helped us continue to emerge from lockdown as our best selves. In the interest of sticking to the best, we've put together this month's standout beauty and wellness releases.
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

Michelle Pfeiffer Wore Fall’s Trendiest Color With Square-Toe Boots on Drew Barrymore’s Show

Michelle Pfeiffer wore one of fall’s trendy colors from head to toe. The actress appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday to talk about her clean perfume line, Henry Rose, where she donned hues of brown. Pfeiffer wore a matching caramel-colored corduroy jacket and straight-leg trousers. Underneath her jacket featured a double-breasted style with dark buttons; she wore a turtleneck floral blouse. Pfeiffer held up her low-waisted pants with Saint Laurent’s crocodile-embossed leather belt. For her footwear, the “Scarface” actress wore black square-toed boots. Her Saint Laurent Camden Boots featured a calfskin leather material, gold hardware across the foot and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy