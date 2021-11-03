All you need to know about ITV's gripping new drama The Tower

The seventh annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program kicks off today with a hybrid edition featuring both virtual and in-person events.
The three-day event allows program finalists working on five films to participate in one-on-one mentorship and masterclasses focused on script-to-screen development, music composition, costume design, producing and directing.
The Leadership Committee includes Amy Schumer, Gayle King, Marlee Matlin, Paula Weinstein, Ali Adler, Melissa Barrera, Kay Cannon, Jacqueline Durran, Misha Green, Soo Hugh, Zoe Lister-Jones, Laura Karpman, Leslie Mann, Tina Mabry, Adepero Oduye, Frida Torresblanco, DeWanda Wise and Maria Zuckerman.
Program finalists include Annalise Lockhart and Mary Glen Fredrick...
