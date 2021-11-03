CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israeli court suspends auction of tattoo stamps used at Auschwitz

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Israeli court has blocked the auction of tattoo stamps the Nazis used on inmates at the Auschwitz death camp, amid an outcry by Holocaust survivors. Jerusalem-based Tzolman’s Auctions had listed eight stamps once used to brand serial numbers on the inmates at the notorious Auschwitz-Birkenau camp. “The original...

nypost.com

Comments / 7

Related
The Independent

Nearly 20 years on, Israeli barrier shapes Palestinian lives

Three days a week, Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank village of Qaffin line up at a yellow gate and show military permits to soldiers in order to tend their crops on the other side of Israel's separation barrier.The farmers say that because of increasingly onerous Israeli restrictions they can no longer live off their land, which is suffering without proper cultivation. The olive groves just beyond the gate are scorched from a recent blaze — firefighters also need permission to enter. Nearly two decades after Israel sparked controversy worldwide by building the barrier during a Palestinian uprising,...
MIDDLE EAST
Telegraph

Father Gregor Pawlowski, Jewish Holocaust survivor who became a Catholic bishop in Israel – obituary

Father Gregor Pawlowski, who has died aged 90, was a Jewish survivor of the Holocaust and the Bishop of Jaffa, just south of Tel Aviv. He was born on August 23 1931 in Zamosc, in the region of Lublin, Poland, the youngest of four children of Mendel and Miriam Griner, who owned a small business, trading in wood and coal. His original name was Yaacov Zvi Griner, or “Hersch”, the Yiddish translation of the Hebrew Zvi, which means “deer”.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dani Dayan
Daily Mail

Tears of a monster: Unearthed WWI diary of German U-boat officer reveals his heartbreak at losing crewmates and pining for his girlfriend… before going on to order massacre of thousands of Jews in WWII

The diaries of a First World War U-boat officer who went on to order the massacre of thousands of Jews during the Holocaust have come to light after lying unseen for more than 100 years. Hans Kawelmacher, who was then an Oberleutnant – the equivalent of a British First Lieutenant...
GERMANY
CBS News

96-year-old German woman tried for atrocities at WWII Nazi camp

In Germany, a 96-year-old woman is facing charges of accessory to the systematic murder of more than 11,000 people at a Nazi concentration camp where she served as secretary. Charlie D'Agata is at the courthouse and highlights how this case reflects a race against time in the hunt for justice, as both eyewitnesses to the Holocaust and those responsible for it succumb to old age.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

My Great-Grandparents Fled Nazi Germany. Here's Why I Applied For German Citizenship.

On Aug. 28, 2019, I received an email from the German consulate informing me that my family’s renaturalization application had been approved: We were Germans. Again. After submitting a patchwork of documentation in January 2017 — gathered from Freiburg, London, Haifa and the San Fernando Valley — that proved that my grandfather, prize-winning Israeli physicist Shlomo Alexander, was the same Edgar Solomon Alexander born a German citizen in 1929 and forced to flee to British Palestine before he was old enough to read, we waited without word from the embassy for two and a half years.
EUROPE
Telegraph

Belarus threatens to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them smuggling 250 migrants into EU

Belarusian troops threatened to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them escorting 250 migrants across the border in a major escalation on the edge of the EU. The incident came as Vladimir Putin signed a deal with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, that could hand Moscow control of Belarus's borders and give Mr Putin the power to flood Europe with more migrants.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Israeli#Nazis#Tzolman S Auctions#Agence France Presse#Reuters#Afp#Monu
Daily Mail

Ex-Bishop of Rochester converts to Catholicism after accusing the Church of England of 'jumping onto faddish bandwagons' about identity politics and cultural correctness

One of Britain's best known Anglican bishops has converted to Catholicism after accusing the Church of England of 'jumping onto faddish bandwagons'. Michael Nazir-Ali, who was the Bishop of Rochester from 1994 until 2009, claimed his move was 'about belonging to a church where there is clear teaching for the faithful'.
WORLD
Forward

Inspired by a 2011 movie, Ukrainian researchers have found the sewer where dozens of Jews escaped the Nazis

(JTA) — The dozens of Jews who escaped the Nazis by hiding in the sewers of Lviv became local and international lore almost immediately after World War II. “In the summer, when the rain seeped in, there was a lot of water everywhere,” Krystyna Chiger recalled in testimony in 1947, when she was 11. “Then we had to lean very low on the stones right next to the wall so that the water would not flow on us.”
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Iran shuts down newspaper just days after it published front page article linking supreme leader to poverty

Iranian authorities banned a daily newspaper on Monday after it published a front-page graphic that allegedly showed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s hand drawing the poverty line in the Islamic Republic.On Saturday, daily newspaper Kelid published a front-page article titled “Millions of Iranians living under poverty line” on the country’s economic crisis, reported Associated Press (AP).Iran’s economy has been in troubled waters since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The crisis deepened when former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. The resultant sanctions hurt the country’s ailing economy, which is now...
ADVOCACY
bostonnews.net

China slammed by US after Chinese convicted of spying

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. court has found a Chinese intelligence officer guilty for attempting to steal trade secrets from American aviation companies. Xu Yanjun was found guilty in U.S. federal courts of five counts involving economic espionage and stealing trade secrets. U.S. officials said Xu is a senior member of...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Jewish Press

Report: Mossad Foiled Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Africa

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
MIDDLE EAST
raleighnews.net

Lithuania building border wall to stop migrants sent by Belarus

VILNIUS, Lithuania: Lithuania has began building the first part of a wall on its border with Belarus aimed at stopping migrants from the Middle East and other areas from entering the country illegally. As of August, more than 4,000 migrants had entered Lithuania from Belarus, while over 5,600 migrants were...
IMMIGRATION
The Jewish Press

A Child Holocaust Survivor’s Recollections Of Kristallnacht, The Night of Broken Glass

Born on December 31, 1934, in Kippenheim, Germany, Inge Auerbacher is one of the youngest survivors to remember Kristallnacht. She was the last Jewish child born in her tiny village and one of the few children to survive Terezin, a concentration camp in Czechoslovakia. After being liberated by the Soviet army at the age of 10, Auerbacher and her parents came to America, where she worked as a chemist for 38 years and became a well-known author and lyricist. She has received honorary doctorates and two of the highest civilian awards in Germany. She’s spoken at the U.N. and traveled all over the world to tell her story of hope and overcoming unimaginable adversity. Auerbacher was just three years old on Kristallnacht, the fateful night that would forever alter the trajectory of Jewish history.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy