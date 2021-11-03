Israeli court suspends auction of tattoo stamps used at Auschwitz

Born on December 31, 1934, in Kippenheim, Germany, Inge Auerbacher is one of the youngest survivors to remember Kristallnacht. She was the last Jewish child born in her tiny village and one of the few children to survive Terezin, a concentration camp in Czechoslovakia. After being liberated by the Soviet army at the age of 10, Auerbacher and her parents came to America, where she worked as a chemist for 38 years and became a well-known author and lyricist. She has received honorary doctorates and two of the highest civilian awards in Germany. She’s spoken at the U.N. and traveled all over the world to tell her story of hope and overcoming unimaginable adversity. Auerbacher was just three years old on Kristallnacht, the fateful night that would forever alter the trajectory of Jewish history.

