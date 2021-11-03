CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Utah State's Jordan Love to get first NFL start with Rodgers out

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YmNSv_0clOAwtE00

Utah State's Jordan Love will get his first NFL start Sunday after Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 .

NFL Network reports Rodgers will be unable to face the Chiefs in Kansas City, giving Love the opportunity to lead the 7-1 Packers.

Love was selected with the 26th overall pick by Green Bay in the 2020 NFL Draft, but has yet to start a game due to playing behind Rodgers. Following a rookie season in which he failed to play a down, Love saw limited duty during Green Bay's opening week blowout loss to the Saints.

In three seasons with the Aggies, Love threw 60 touchdowns before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Rolling Stone

Howard Stern on Aaron Rodgers: ‘They Should Throw Him Out of the League So Fast’

On the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality tore into Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his hesitancy to get vaccinated. Rodgers recently contracted the virus after informing reporters that he had been “immunized.” “If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast,” said Stern, who launched the segment with a caveat that he isn’t a football fan, but recognizes Rodgers as a good player. “What he did to his fellow teammates. … But this fucking guy, they should throw him out of the league so...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Mario Edwards Jr. fined $9,522 for telling Aaron Rodgers to stop grabbing his facemask

During the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On the play in question the referee threw the flag when he saw Edwards point at Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk to him in a stern fashion.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#American Football#Utah State#Packers#Chiefs#Aggies
The Spun

Video Of Aaron Rodgers At Halloween Party Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers is winning Halloween. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed earlier this season that he was growing his hair out for a Halloween costume. Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he had been growing out his hair for months with a perfect Halloween costume in mind. “This has been a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL announces punishment for Packers, Aaron Rodgers

The NFL has decided on punishments for the Green Bay Packers and a few of their players over COVID-19 protocol violations. The league fined the Packers $300,000. Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard were each fined $14,650. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Packers were told that future violations could result in...
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Speaks on Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 Situation

By now, it's probably safe to assume that most have heard about Aaron Rodgers and his situation involving the COVID-19 virus/disease. Rodgers missed the Packers' Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, but is expected to return for the Week 10 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Buccaneers quarterback Tom...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS News

Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard fined for COVID violations

The NFL has fined the Green Bay Packers organization, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard for violating COVID-19 protocols, the league said in a statement to CBS News on Tuesday. The fines come nearly a week after Rodgers tested positive for the coronavirus and subsequently revealed he was not vaccinated after earlier stating he had been "immunized."
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to the breaking news of Jordan Love making his debut start with Aaron Rodgers out I UNDISPUTED

Breaking news emerges as Aaron Rodgers has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable for the Green Bay Packers' Week 9 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love will be slated to make his first start as a Packer. Shannon Sharpe reacts to the breaking news and shares what this means for the Packers.
NFL
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy