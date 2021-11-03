Utah State's Jordan Love to get first NFL start with Rodgers out

Utah State's Jordan Love will get his first NFL start Sunday after Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 .

NFL Network reports Rodgers will be unable to face the Chiefs in Kansas City, giving Love the opportunity to lead the 7-1 Packers.

Love was selected with the 26th overall pick by Green Bay in the 2020 NFL Draft, but has yet to start a game due to playing behind Rodgers. Following a rookie season in which he failed to play a down, Love saw limited duty during Green Bay's opening week blowout loss to the Saints.

In three seasons with the Aggies, Love threw 60 touchdowns before declaring for the NFL Draft.