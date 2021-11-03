CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky State Police Arrest Couple Wanted in Wisconsin for Homicide after Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle

 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06nuTN_0clOAnBv00
Kentucky State Police Arrest Couple

Kentucky State News

Kentucky State Trooper Cody Kromer was on patrol in the city limits of Earlington when he heard a call dispatched to observe for a 2007 Saturn Ion that was just stolen from the Hucks gas station on South Main Street in Madisonville.

Kentucky State Trooper Kromer observed the stolen vehicle in Earlington and activated his emergency equipment.  The vehicle fled a short distance before crashing into the wood line at the end of a dead-end road.  Both the driver, Derek W. Hebel, 30, from Milwaukee, WI, and his passenger, Heather R. Rouse, 28, from Spring Hill, FL fled on foot.  

Kentucky State Trooper Kromer located Hebel hiding in some heavy brush and placed him under arrest.  

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Department located Rouse a short time later outside of a residence and detained her. 

After their arrest, it was discovered that Hebel and Rouse were wanted in Wisconsin for Homicide.

Derek Hebel was lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center and charged with the following:

  1. Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st degree (Motor Vehicle)
  2. Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd degree (on foot)
  3. Theft by Unlawful taking, Auto
  4. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  5. Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of alcohol or drugs, 1st offense, (aggravating circumstances)
  6. Criminal Mischief 2nd degree
  7. Speeding 26 MPH over the limit
  8. Reckless driving

Heather Rouse was lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center and charged with the following:

  1. Fleeing or Evading 2nd degree (on foot)
  2. Theft by Unlawful taking, Auto
  3. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  4. Public Intoxication

Both subjects were also charged with fugitive from another state in reference to the Wisconsin homicide warrants.

Indiana State Police: Mt. Vernon Man Arrested for Double Murder

North Carolina Woman Is Sentenced To More Than Nine Years For Assaulting Probation Officer

Public Safety
