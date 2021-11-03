CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Michigan Senate GOP restores 22-16 edge in special elections

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Lmxi_0clOAlQT00

Republicans will again have a 22-16 majority in the Michigan Senate following special elections for two open seats.

State Reps. Mark Huizenga and Douglas Wozniak won their races Tuesday. The GOP has had a 20-16 edge in the chamber for more than 10 months after two Republican senators successfully ran for Kent County treasurer and Macomb County prosecutor.

The Republican-heavy Senate districts were not competitive after the primary stage.

Once their victories are certified, Huizenga and Wozniak will serve through 2022, when they can seek reelection for a four-year term. Their House seats will be filled in special elections next year, once Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sets election dates.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Macomb County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Macomb County, MI
Government
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy