Cell Phones

DoorDash adds emergency button as protection for workers after driver feedback

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GcffO_0clOAUN000


D oorDash will implement a new security program on its app, allowing drivers to contact police if they deliver food in a dangerous neighborhood.

The company announced Wednesday it would partner with ADT to launch SafeDash, an app allowing DoorDash workers to deliver food safely at night. DoorDash said feedback from drivers spurred the new security measures, noting work safety is a major factor for workers, especially women , when deciding which delivery platform to work for.

"SafeDash was born out of feedback from dashers, and our hope is that with access to these tools, we’re giving dashers yet another resource to feel safe and secure on the road,” said Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean, DoorDash's vice president of communications and policy.

GAVIN NEWSOM EXPRESSES 'ADMIRATION' FOR IN-N-OUT AFTER CHAIN REFUSES TO BE 'VACCINATION POLICE'

SafeDash will include two features — the Safety Reassurance Call and the Emergency Assistance Button. The reassurance call connects drivers with an ADT agent who will remain on the phone until the driver feels safe. If the incident escalates, ADT will contact 911 to request an emergency response to the driver’s last known location via the driver's smartphone GPS.

The Emergency Assistance Button allows drivers to swipe a button for discreet assistance from ADT, who will contact 911 and communicate critical information to first responders. ADT will also remain in contact with the dasher by text message as they contact the authorities .

The safety features will be available first in Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York , Philadelphia, and San Francisco . The features will expand nationwide by the end of the year.

