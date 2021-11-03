President of Christian university in Kentucky fired over sexual assault allegations

T he president of a private Christian university was fired after reports emerged accusing him of sexual assault.

Georgetown College's leadership has fired President William Jones, the university announced in a statement on Tuesday. Jones was terminated after the college learned of "allegations of a sexual assault of a female College employee, inappropriate behavior with another female College employee, and other conduct in violation of Jones's employment agreement with the College," said a press release.

"Georgetown College does not tolerate violence or misuse of authority. We hold our administrators, students, and faculty to the highest standards of moral and ethical conduct," said Georgetown Board of Trustees Chairman Robert Mills in a statement.

"We are surprised and deeply disappointed by what we have learned. We will support the members of our Georgetown College family who are directly impacted, and we will work cooperatively with ongoing or any future investigations," Mills added.

The college says it received the allegations on Oct. 31 and called an executive committee meeting on Nov. 1. The entire board voted to fire him the same day.

Rosemary Allen, the school provost, was named acting president of the college by the board of trustees.

Georgetown declined to provide details about the allegations due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Georgetown is a private Christian liberal arts college located 10 minutes south of Lexington, Kentucky . The school was founded in 1829 and currently has more than 1500 students .

