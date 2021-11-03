CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Belarusian cargo plane crashes in Russia, all 7 aboard dead

By The Associated Press
WRAL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — A Belarusian cargo plane crashed Wednesday while trying to land in eastern Russia, killing all seven people on board, officials said. The Soviet-built An-12 operated by Belarusian carrier Grodno crashed and caught fire near Irkutsk,...

