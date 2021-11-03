NYSP: Man arrested for possessing cocaine, buprenorphine, and naloxone in Claverack

CLAVERACK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to the New York State Police Department, a Bronx man was arrested on multiple drug charges in Claverack. NYSP arrested him for allegedly possessing over 100 grams of cocaine and over 300 grams of buprenorphine and naloxone.

On November 2, at around 12:25 a.m., NYS Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Volvo XC70 for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law on State Route 23B in Claverack. After an investigation, police say, the operator was identified as Lydell Washington 44, of the Bronx, and he did not have a license to operate a motor vehicle.

Further investigation determined Washington was allegedly in possession of approximately 108 grams of cocaine, and approximately 314 grams of buprenorphine and naloxone. Washington was then charged with multiple drug charges.

Charges:

2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Felony)

Count for intent to sell (Felony)

Count of Criminal Possession of a controlled Substance in the 5th degree with intent to sell (Felony)

Washington was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Brandon of the town of Claverack Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail. He is next scheduled to appear before the court on November 5, at 9:30 a.m.

