Graybar acquires West Coast distributor of industrial controls

Hawkins, Inc., a Roseville, Minnesota-based chemical manufacturer, has completed the acquisition of Theodore-based Water and Waste Specialties, Inc., which serves customers throughout Alabama, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports. Water and Waste Specialties distributes water treatment chemicals to keep water safe for consumption and the environment. “We believe this acquisition, combined with our recent acquisition of Southeast Water Systems, will allow us to grow in Alabama and the surrounding region at a faster rate,” said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer Patrick H. Hawkins. The company now owns 46 facilities in 23 states and has approximately 750 employees.

ROSEVILLE, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO