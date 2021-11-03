CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share your holiday joys with The Kid

sequoyahcountytimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom now through Jan. 1, the Western world celebrates a slew of secular, religious and seasonal...

www.sequoyahcountytimes.com

metroparent.com

Kid-Friendly Holiday Mocktails

Another year of pandemic parenting nearly tucked away. If saying good riddance to the year that was is not enough reason to celebrate, we don’t know what is. But the next few months do give us all plenty of other great reasons to celebrate the holidays, so embrace the opportunities to gather with friends and family, whether it is for Diwali (Nov. 4), Thanksgiving (Nov. 25) Hanukkah (Nov. 28-Dec. 6), Festivus (Dec. 23), Christmas (Dec. 25), Kwanzaa (Dec. 26.) or New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31).
wiproud.com

‘Give a Kid a Book’ this holiday season

EAU CLAIRE, Wisc. (WLAX) — Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is holding its 27th annual “Give a Kid a Book” program. The program donates to local agencies in the community that support families in need. Program and Development Coordinator of the Friends of the Library Stacy Yearous...
heraldsun.com

Want your kids fully vaccinated for the holidays? Here are key dates to follow.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week endorsed the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, making about 28 million kids nationwide in that group eligible to get vaccinated. In North Carolina, more than 24,000 5- to 11-year-olds have received their first dose...
PopSugar

Spread Holiday Joy With Handcrafted and Festive Advent Calendars From Etsy

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. We absolutely adore the holiday season, from the cute decor to the decadent food,...
verywellfamily.com

How to Entertain Your Kids During Holidays Without Using Screen Time

Americans have many varied and interesting holidays that we can celebrate together as a family, but sometimes it is hard to keep kids off screens during all the festivities. Even when we want to dig deeper into the significance of a certain day, it is tempting to lean on screens to capture their attention.
wnypapers.com

Tasha Layton shares comfort and joy with 'This Is Christmas'

“This Is Christmas,” the first holiday offering from acclaimed BEC Recordings hitmaker Tasha Layton, is now available. Produced by Layton’s husband, Grammy and Dove Award winner Keith Everette Smith, the six-song EP features four original selections co-penned by Layton, as well as two Christmas classics. Kicking off with a carefree...
livelyfoundation.org

Lively Books for Holiday Joy: Special Offers

It is Halloween Weekend, and The Lively Foundation offers a very special treat: the first ever sale on two beautiful, readable, and even re-readable books! Both The Dancer’s Garden and The Story of Our Butterflies: Mourning Cloaks in Mountain View have won enthusiastic reviews and glowing responses from readers, lovers of good writing, fine photography, nature.
aiptcomics

Netflix’s Here for the Holidays lineup filled with seasonal joy

October is about to end which means it is time to plan for the holidays. After Halloween ends, Netflix is ready to jump right into the festivities with their Here for the Holidays lineup. There is plenty of holiday cheer to go around for everyone with Christmas rom-coms and stories about jolly fat men. Here are some of the ones we are looking forward to.
basinnow.com

4th Annual Duchesne City Christmas Festival To Spread Holiday Joy

One person’s love of Christmas has grown into a jolly and joyful annual event in Duchesne City and this year is on track to be as magical as ever! Simply put, Robin Calkins loves Christmas. Motivated by a desire for more community Christmas activities, Robin got permission from Duchesne City to decorate the park and have an event with Santa and a light parade. That was 4 years ago and in the years since, the Duchesne City Christmas Festival has grown into an annual family tradition that involves many community members. “It’s been a lot of fun,” shares Robin. “The elementary children decorate ornaments to go on the big tree or all the small trees. The high school kids have helped cut out wood for the decorations also and the FFA decorate a float every year for us. I also have a Volunteer of the Year award I give out every year, which I pick someone in our town that stands out and volunteers their services to so many things.” In addition to the pictures with Santa and light parade, the Christmas Festival also includes singing Christmas songs and a tree lighting at Wallace Park. Plan to join the festivities on Saturday, December 4th from 3 to 7pm in Duchesne City.
KTLA

Elf on the Shelf experience returns to Pomona Fairplex with holiday joy

Those looking for some holiday cheer can head over to the Pomona Fairplex this weekend, as the Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey is now back.  This year’s attraction features newly upgraded scenic displays, a Christmas village, ice-skating rink, and of course the signature walk-through journey of Christmas from an elf’s perspective. Tickets are […]
cenlanow.com

Share-a-Toy and Spread the Joy!

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – It’s the most wonderful time of year, and the Children’s Advocacy Network has kicked off their annual toy drive! The goal every year is to ensure that each child in care has a gift and feels special at Christmas, and Cenla always helps make it happen!
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Shares Sad Health Update On Gideon & Evelyn

Thursday, October 28 is Joy-Anna Forsyth‘s birthday, but she may not get a chance to celebrate today. The former Counting On star is celebrating her 24th birthday. Instead of sharing her exciting birthday plans with fans, she posted a health update about her two kids. For those who don’t know, Joy-Anna and her husband Austin have a son, Gideon, 3, and a daughter, Evelyn, 1. The couple sadly lost a baby halfway through Joy-Anna’s second pregnancy, so Evelyn is their rainbow baby.
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
Fatherly

A Judge Just Banned Elf on the Shelf. Really.

It’s November, which means that parents are already prepping for the holiday season. For many, that means digging our trusty elf out of the boxes and remembering to hide him in a different place every night after the kids go to bed. It was a cute tradition to start with, but now it’s just tiring. Thankfully, there’s a judge in Georgia who has our backs and is making things a little easier for parents this season.
