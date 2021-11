The talk of the latest Pikmin mobile title has been going on for quite a while. Following the closed beta, however, things were quiet for quite some time. Then just this week we got news of Pikmin Bloom finally releasing slowly but surely in various countries. Now players in North America are able to join in the fun as well and get started on spreading flowers and Pikmin alike across the world with thousands of others. Gather up familiar faces by walking and enjoy the simple, cozy atmosphere that follows along in this unique new Pikmin experience.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO