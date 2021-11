Central School Red Ribbon winners

Coral Shores High School students surprised their classmates during the lunch hours on Oct. 26 with a flash mob in recognition of Red Ribbon Week — the largest drug-abuse prevention campaign in the U.S. The Canettes joined with members of the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Club, teachers and staff as they danced in the courtyard. The dance concluded with the flash mob making a large red ribbon. Events for Red Ribbon Week are made possible thanks to the Guidance Care Center, a local mental health and substance abuse clinic that works in schools, and Wilmarie Lopez, GCC prevention therapist. Monroe County Coalition provided items for the week, including impairment goggles that students will get to try. GCC provided red shirts, while the school provided pizza to those who participated in the flash mob. “We’re going to be doing a lot more in terms of prevention here at Coral Shores that we’ve done in the past,” Lopez said. “I see a lot of things starting this year. One of the main concerns we have right now is vaping, so we’re trying our best to eradicate it.” Among the Red Ribbon Week events at the school were the wearing of funny socks as part of a “sock it to drugs,” theme, putting on hats to “put a cap on drugs” and a “doughnut drugs” competition that will see students creating a public service announcement for the chance to win doughnuts.

