Lady Gaga has shocked fans by revealing which surprising career she would have pursued if she hadn’t made it as a pop star. The A Star Is Born actor recently told British Vogue it was one of her dreams to be a combat journalist, or a war correspondent, when she was growing up. The singer, who performed at US president Joe Biden’s inauguration in January this year, added: “When I was at the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, I remember walking around and looking for evidence of the insurrection.”On 6 January, a Pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO