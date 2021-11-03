CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

New Laws to Take Effect

sequoyahcountytimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Nov. 1, more than 350 new laws take effect, including one I authored. House...

www.sequoyahcountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
poncacitynow.com

More Than 350 New Laws Go Into Effect Monday In Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – More than 350 new laws will take effect in Oklahoma early next week. This is a big change from last year when only around 60 laws were passed. The large number of new laws is due to legislators being unable to meet as often in 2020 due to the pandemic.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
everythinglubbock.com

Ohio high schoolers will have to take financial literacy course, new law states

COLUMBUS (WJW) – Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law last Thursday requiring Ohio students in public high schools to take a financial literacy course. Under Senate Bill 1, students who start 9th grade for the first time on or after July 1, 2022 will be required to take a one-half unit, or 60 course hours, of financial literacy.
OHIO STATE
SFist

26 States Sue the Federal Government Over Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

Last week, OSHA handed down a new rule that every company with 100 or more employees must require everyone to be vaccinated. Within eight hours, 26 states sued. It’s actually been a couple of months since President Biden announced the policy that every company with 100 or more employees would have to require every employee to be vaccinated for COVID-19. But as the sausage-making goes at the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) office tasked with creating this policy, it took a couple of months for that law to be crafted and officially introduced.
U.S. POLITICS
KTEN.com

New Oklahoma marijuana laws take effect

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Three new marijuana laws take effect November 1. One change lets Oklahoma medical marijuana dispensaries sell pre-rolled joints. Another lets customers smell and touch a product before purchasing it. "By being able to look at the quality of your product, it can give you a good...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Laws#House#The State Dept
KHBS

More than 350 new laws go into effect Monday in Oklahoma

More than 350 new laws will go into effect Monday in Oklahoma. One law going into effect Monday is Ida's Law, which specifically focuses on solving cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous persons. The law is named after 29-year-old Ida Beard, a citizen of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes who went missing in 2015 and was never found.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy