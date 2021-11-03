Nonbinary designation added for Michigan driver’s licenses

LANSING, Mich (AP) — Michigan residents who identify as nonbinary will be able to designate it on their driver’s license or state identification card starting Nov. 10.

Those interested in changing their sex marker do not need any documentation from a health care provider or a court affirming their identity.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the nonbinary designation will be annotated as an “X.”

People are nonbinary if their gender identity is not strictly male or female.

Benson says she is proud to support Michiganders who for many years have called on the state to provide a nonbinary sex mark on their ID.

