CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Sneaker maker Allbirds valued over $3 billion in strong Nasdaq debut

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Eco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds Inc fetched a valuation of $3.3 billion in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, after its shares opened 41% above their offer price. Shares of the company...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Hershey to buy two pretzel makers for $1.2 billion

(Reuters) -Hershey Co has agreed to buy pretzel makers Dot's Pretzels Llc, the owner of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, and Pretzels Inc in two deals for about $1.2 billion, the company said on Wednesday, as it beefs up its snacking portfolio. Packaged food makers have been spending billions of dollars to...
BUSINESS
AFP

Rivian shares leap in market debut, topping value of Ford, GM

Electric truck maker Rivian soared in its Wall Street debut on Wednesday, making the company worth more than traditional automakers Ford and General Motors. Shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent in its first day of trading, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account -- well above Detroit's legacy manufacturers. The red-hot startup is taking advantage of investor enthusiasm for the electric vehicle sector, where star performer Tesla recently surpassed $1 trillion market capitalization. Rivian had announced late Tuesday that it had raised $11.9 billion in its initial public offering, setting the share price at $78 in the largest IPO since 2014 when China's online giant Alibaba went public.
BUSINESS
Chicago Tribune

EV truck manufacturer Rivian raises nearly $12 billion in massive IPO

Rivian, the startup electric truck manufacturer, rolled out one of the biggest initial public offerings in years Wednesday, raising nearly $12 billion and valuing the company at more than $77 billion. The EV automaker, which launched production of its R1T pickup truck in September, is now worth nearly as much as Ford and General Motors. Investors may have their sights set even higher, hoping ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
J.p. Morgan
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Beyond Meat, Affirm Holdings and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Disney — Shares of the media giant dropped more than 4% in after hours trading after missing on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Disney reported earnings of 37 cents per share on revenue of $18.53 billion. Wall Street expected earnings of 51 cents per share on revenue of $18.79 billion, according to Refinitiv. Disney+ subs also came in short of estimates at 118.1 million, compared to the forecast of 125.4 million.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#Ipo#Reuters#Allbirds Inc#Figs Inc#Warby Parker Inc#Shoemaker On Holding Ag#Bofa Securities
Washington Post

Rivian soars above $98 billion value in Wall Street debut, zipping past Ford and GM

Rivian made its Wall Street debut with an explosive burst, transforming the maker of battery-powered trucks into a $98 billion company and an immediate front-runner in the next-generation auto market. Though Rivian expects to lose money for the foreseeable future, its initial public offering was the biggest of 2021 and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Rivian valued at $93 billion on debut, after world's biggest IPO of 2021

(Reuters) - Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc opened almost 37% higher on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, giving the Amazon-backed electric vehicle maker a market valuation of nearly $93 billion and making it the second most valuable U.S. automaker. Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore and additional reporting by Niket...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Bumble revenue beats estimates on strong user growth

(Reuters) -Bumble Inc exceeded market estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more people logged into its dating apps to find connections after this year’s economic reopening. After last year’s lockdown-driven boom in digital interactions, Bumble is now benefiting from the return of in-person meetings that have encouraged more people...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
kfgo.com

Aeva sales beat expectations as it signs Plus as first production customer

(Reuters) -Aeva Technologies Inc on Wednesday reported third-quarter sales that beat Wall Street expectations and said it will provide sensors to self-driving truck firm Plus, the company’s first disclosed mass production customer. Founded by former Apple Inc engineers, Aeva makes what is called a lidar sensor, which helps self-driving vehicles...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Beijing Stock Exchange clears companies to list on Nov 15 -filings

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s new Beijing Stock Exchange has approved applications from 10 companies to list shares on Nov. 15, company filings showed late on Wednesday, two months after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the bourse for small and medium-sized firms. The companies, currently listed on the so-called “innovation tier”...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped 2.63% to $3,482.05 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.82% to 4,646.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. Amazon.com Inc. closed $291.03 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Disney revenue falls short as streaming business suffers

(Reuters) – Walt Disney Co fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, weighed down by slowing growth in its video streaming business as competition intensifies. Revenue rose to $18.53 billion in the fourth quarter from $14.71 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $18.79 billion, according...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kfgo.com

Beyond Meat forecasts revenue below estimates as retail demand slumps

(Reuters) -Beyond Meat Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates on Wednesday, signaling continued weakness in demand from grocery stores that sell its plant-based meat products, driving its shares down 10% in extended trading. Beyond Meat cut its third-quarter revenue forecast last month as the faux meat maker, which generates the...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy