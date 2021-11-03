CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out Sunday vs. Chiefs

By Chelena Goldman
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the intense focus on vaccination across the NFL, it isn't clear whether Rodgers has actually been inoculated or not. (Which is difficult to believe since there has been such a heavy spotlight on him stretching back to the start of the last offseason.)

When asked back in August if he had received a COVID-19 vaccine, Rodgers said he was "immunized" in a very lengthy, yet odd, answer.

"There's guys on the team that haven't been vaccinated. I think it's a personal decision. I'm not going to judge those guys," Rodgers said at the time, via ESPN. "There are guys that've been vaccinated that have contracted COVID. It's an interesting issue that I think we're going to see played out the entire season."

The Packers are currently dealing with a number of COVID cases in addition to Rodgers. Wide receiver Davante Adams missed last week's game against the Arizona Cardinals after testing positive. Fellow receiver Allen Lizzard was also kept out of last week's game after coming in contact with Adams.

Jordan Love, who the Packers selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, is expected to start under center against the Chiefs.

