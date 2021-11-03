All Ranch Rodeo

Taylor Hanchey made history when she became the first female ever to make two pro rodeos in the same year. Now, she is looking to end the season on a high note. Hanchey, 31, is a two-time Wrangler National Finals barrel racing qualifier. In her first year actively competing in the WPRA/PRCA Breakaway Roping, Hanchey punched her ticket to compete at the second National Finals of Breakaway Roping which will be held at The Orleans in December.
Iowa State Rodeo Club is hosting its first annual Iowa Ranch Rodeo Championship. The event is Nov. 13 at the Hansen Agricultural Student Learning Center. The Ranch Rodeo will be an all-day event with activities for every age group. The Rodeo Club partnered with Cultivating Hope Farms to plan a...
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunday marked the Louisiana Rodeo Cowboys Association Finals Rodeo at the State Fair of Louisiana. Herberts Town and Country and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission presented this year's rodeo. Over $250,000 was awarded in cash prizes to the top cowboys. First for all-around cowboy was Savion Elias who...
BROOKINGS – Giddyap! And gear up! The Brookings PRCA Rodeo presented by First Premier Bank Premier Bankcard rides into the Swiftel Center with back-to-back performances starting at 7:30 p.m. both Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6. Tickets are on sale now at the Swiftel Center ticket office and online at www.Ticketmaster.com.
After a year's absence because of the pandemic, the Las Vegas Days Rodeo, celebrating Las Vegas' Wild West history, will return to the Core Arena at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas Nov. 12 and 13. Formerly known as Helldorado Days, the event in the outdoor equestrian...
BRAWLEY — To borrow a bit from the Thin Lizzy classic, “The (Cow)Boys are Back in Town” — and then some — starting this weekend for the 65th annual Cattle Call Rodeo Week in Brawley. After a year away for all the pageantry due to the pandemic, the Cattle Call...
Twelve-year-old Parker Guy of Bethel earned the title Champion Roper of the National Team Roping League’s Explosion event Oct. 23 in Statesboro, Georgia. The event was sponsored by Total Feeds. The 2,200-person competition is one of the largest in the southeast and featured adult team ropers from 16 different states.
From the Red River to the Rio Grande — it’s a Texas high school tradition that’s… *grown over the years. This Typewriter Rodeo poem came by request from Texas Standard listener Linda Newman. She observed homecoming mums used to be real and about the size of a grapefruit. Now, she says they’re artificial and bigger than a football!
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Rodeo Austin is again partnering with Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment to host Bulls in the Ballpark, presented by Lone Star Ag Credit. Bulls in the Ballpark will feature two nights of some of the toughest bull riders facing off against the rowdiest bulls in a PRCA Division 1 Xtreme Bull Riding.
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Stampede Rodeo makes its return to Cool Insuring Arena this weekend for two days of rodeo action. Canceled in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic, the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo returns for its 30th year at the Glens Falls arena. Action gets under way for the Professional...
A spur of the moment sheep riding competition when he was younger led Weston Sullivan to where he is today. He took up the sport around the age of four, showcasing natural ability that saw him qualify to compete in the National Junior Bullriders National Finals in Shawnee, Oklahoma two years later.
This past weekend was a big weekend for the organizers of the San Angelo Rodeo. The Rodeo hosted their Cinch Roping Fiesta along with a concert with Josh Ward and special guest Triston Marez. And on Friday, the Women's Professional Rodeo Association bestowed the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo...
La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo is celebrating 97 years of rodeo as it returns to the Tucson Rodeo Grounds Feb. 19-27, 2022. The Tucson Rodeo, a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association top 25 rodeo, is “Bustin’ Loose” after a one-year pandemic hiatus. “The Tucson Rodeo Committee looks forward to...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (October 29, 2021) — The North American Championship Rodeo comes to the Kentucky Exposition Center November 11-13 for the Great Lakes Circuit Rodeo finals. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster. The rodeo is held during the North American International Livestock Exposition, with the top cowboys and cowgirls in...
MCCALLA, Ala. — Since the age of 6, Rodney Howard, of McCalla, has loved riding horses. He started out on horses with saddles. Now, the 13-year-old cowboy has mastered riding untamed bucking horses. Howard, a 2021 Junior Champion Bareback Rider, secured a spot in the International Miniature Rodeo Association's World...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bud Light will be hosting the 26th Annual World Championship Ranch Rodeo. The first show will be starting Thursday November 11, at the Civic Center. To purchase tickets, click here. For details on the WRCA Rodeo, click here.
