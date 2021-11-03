Central poster winners

A skeleton is jailed in a pumpkin carved by Barton’s own Connor Perron for the Great Chronicle Jack-o-lantern Contest. His entry took honors for being the largest entry. For more entries and contest winners, check out this week’s Chronicle.
Approximately 400 students in fourth grade from Banfield, Neveln, Southgate, Sumner and Pacelli elementary schools participates in this year’s Fourth Grade Junior Fire Poster Contest. Two students from each elementary school were voted on by the Austin Fire Department as local winners. A first place winner along with two honorable...
The theme of Tri-County/City Soil & Water Conservation District’s 2021 conservation poster contest was “Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities.” Trees are vital. As the biggest plants on the planet, they absorb carbon from the atmosphere, stabilize the soil, filter water, provide healthy habitat for wildlife, and offer many additional benefits for nature, people and biodiversity.
Bucklin Unit 57 Legion Auxiliary President Wilma Jobson presented the Bucklin School winners of the Legion Auxiliary Poppy Poster Contest, at the Oct. 17, Auxiliary meeting, at the Bucklin Legion Hall. Students (grades 3 to 12) showcase their artistic talents on an 11”x14” poster board using the poppy. One student in each category per division was selected as a winner. Pictured is: Zoey Staples, Clara Akers and Skyler Watson all won their state divisions and Akers won the National Poppy Contest, with Wilma Jobson.
SANTA ANA PUEBLO — AMERIND announced the winners of its 2021 Safety Poster Contest. The annual competition is open to Native American artists in kindergarten through eighth grade and promotes safety throughout Indian Country. Tribal housing authorities were invited to submit local winners to the AMERIND Safety Services Team. Voting...
Since the 1988-1989 school year, Lions Clubs International has sponsored the Lions Peace Poster Contest for students from 11-13 years old. This year’s theme is “We Are All Connected.” Students were asked to come up with original artwork without any writing that helped to express this theme. District Governor Carol Greene (of the Heartland Lions Club) echoed the group’s belief […]
This week, you can visit the Community Center and see middle school art projects. Local students recently created Peace Posters for the Fountain Hills Lions Club, and they are on display from Nov. 1-9. Tracy Perry has been helping her art students plan and design their posters. She teaches two...
BENNINGTON — Kiana Pierre, a sixth grade student at Bennington Middle School, has taken the first step to becoming an internationally-recognized artist by winning a local competition, sponsored by the Bennington Lions Club. Lions Clubs International is sponsoring the contest to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere. The posters were selected by Bennington Middle School art […]
After a year away due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute at Quarts Mountain is open and hundreds attended the newly renovated Quartz Mountain State Park this October for hands-on training through a series of intensive weekend workshops taught by nationally renowned artists in the literary, visual and performing arts.
The Central Elementary Red Ribbon Week theme for Friday was, Scare Away Drugs, Wear Your Halloween Costume. The over-all winners are, left to right, Angelina Tungate, Parker True, Koleman Edwards, Brynleigh Philpot and Mayson Baker.
The Washington Township Fire Department would like to thank all of the third graders enrolled in Dublin City Schools, Washington Elementary (Hilliard Schools), St. Brigid’s, Tree of Life, or homeschooled in Dublin or Washington Township for participating in this year’s National Fire Prevention Week poster contest. The theme this year was LEARN THE SOUNDS OF FIRE SAFETY. Congratulations to Emery from Washington Elementary as the overall winner. Emery received a trophy and a $25 gift card to Graeter’s Ice Cream.
