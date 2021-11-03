Central poster winners

The Washington Township Fire Department would like to thank all of the third graders enrolled in Dublin City Schools, Washington Elementary (Hilliard Schools), St. Brigid’s, Tree of Life, or homeschooled in Dublin or Washington Township for participating in this year’s National Fire Prevention Week poster contest. The theme this year was LEARN THE SOUNDS OF FIRE SAFETY. Congratulations to Emery from Washington Elementary as the overall winner. Emery received a trophy and a $25 gift card to Graeter’s Ice Cream.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO