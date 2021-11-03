CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaejoong to make an appearance in FT Island Lee Hong Ki's show "Playlist season 2"

Cover picture for the articleFT Island's Lee Hong Ki is returning with the music talk show 'ONCE,' and veteran singer and actor Kim Jaejoong will be the first guest. The Playlist' is a music talk show where...

Lee Hong Ki, Woohyun, MJ, and Inseong display their jarring charisma in the teaser photos for 'Jack the Ripper' musical

F.T. Island's Hongki, INFINITE's Woohyun, ASTRO's MJ, and SF9's Inseong showed off their jarring charisma in the new teaser photos for the music 'Jack the Ripper.'. Last month, the musical announced the fantastic new cast of the musical, which has received much love from South Korea. An entire cast of idol members impressed netizens as there is high anticipation of their performance.
IVE leader Ahn Yu Jin introduces herself through new 'Show What I Have' clip

IZ*ONE's Ahn Yu Jin is ready to be reintroduced to the public as the leader of IVE!. On November 15 KST, Starship Entertainment released a video titled 'Show What I Have – IVE Yujin,' the first in a series of fun introduction videos featuring each member of their upcoming girl group IVE. In the clip, she introduces herself as IVE's leader with exploding charisma and reveals her nickname 'Ahn Ddaengddaeng,' which combines her family name and the Korean slang for puppy. She also shares a few of her hobbies, including English language study, taking photos, and working out. She ends the video saying, "When you're with IVE's Yujin, it's gonna be fine!"
MBC refutes rumor that Adele will be appearing on 'Show! Music Core'

Network officials have confirmed that while Adele will be appearing on MBC, but it will not be through 'Show! Music Core.'. On November 14 KST, an MBC representative released a brief statement, announcing, "Adele plans to greet Korean fans through MBC sometime in November, and we are currently discussing the detailed schedule and situation. Her appearance on a specific program, reported by some media, is not true. We will let you know more details as soon as they are confirmed."
'1 Night, 2 Days' cast members DinDin and Ravi take to Instagram to celebrate hitting 100th episode

'1 Night, 2 Days' cast members DinDin and Ravi have both taken to Instagram to celebrate the show reaching its 100th episode on November 14 KST. On the day of the episode, DinDin uploaded a group photo of the KBS variety program's current line-up – Koyote's Kim Jong Min, VIXX's Ravi, actor Yeon Jung Hoon, DinDin himself, and gagman Moon Se Yoon. The cast is all smiles as they huddle up together by the water. "Congratulations on 100 episodes 💕," he wrote, tagging the network and using the show's title as a hashtag.
MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa drops gorgeous tracklist poster for 2nd single 'Guilty Pleasure'

Hwa Sa has dropped another teaser ahead of her solo comeback. As seen previously, Hwa Sa is ready to return with yet another dramatic concept unique to the MAMAMOO member's aura. On this tracklist, a black-and-white image of Hwa Sa makes up the background in a stylish way. Her 2nd single album 'Guilty Pleasure' has three songs, including the title track "I'm A Light", "FOMO", and "Bless U".
Younha watches a falling star in 2nd MV teaser for upcoming single 'Stardust'

Younha is only two days away from her latest comeback!. On November 14 KST, the C9 Entertainment songstress unveiled the second music video teaser for her new single "Stardust," the title track off of her sixth full-length album 'END THEORY.' In the clip, Younha watches a shooting star tumble down toward Earth, hitting the ground in the close distance and illuminating the area around her in ethereal stardust.
JYP Entertainment introduces first member of new boy band in teaser 'Origin of Xdinary Heroes' for Jooyeon

JYP Entertainment has unveiled the first member of their upcoming boy band. In this teaser, member Jooyeon appears as a lonesome video gamer tired of malicious comments and online bullying. What happens next seems to change the course of his future, as you can see in the video. Aptly titled 'Origin of Xdinary Heroes', the series of new teasers might tell the backstory of this new band's origins.
Netizens edit Kim Seon Ho out of past '1 Night, 2 Days' group photos

Some netizens have decided to use their skills to edit out actor Kim Seon Ho from past group photos of the '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4 cast members. The 4th season of KBS2's '1 Night, 2 Days', which began in December of 2019, garnered attention from longtime fans of the show for the close bond built between the 6 cast members.
T-ara signals their highly-anticipated return with glamorous MV for 'TIKI TAKA'

Popular 2nd generation girl group T-ara has finally returned to fans with new music!. On November 15 KST, Jiyeon, Hyomin, Eunjung, and Qri released their new album 'Re:T-ARA,' their first release since 2017's 'What's My Name?' mini album. The album features two title tracks – the hip-hop/pop-inspired "ALL KILL" and...
Netizens predict that 2022 will be the year of girl group domination

It can be pretty difficult for K-Pop fans to agree on something, but as 2021 draws to a close, one argument is becoming increasingly impossible to ignore: the 4th generation of K-Pop's girl groups has arrived. If 2021 was a starting marker for the 4th generation of girl groups, with...
Yoo Hee Yeol reveals advice YG and JYP gave him about choosing artists' dorm locations

Yoo Hee Yeol recently opened up about certain advice given to him by both YG and JYP Entertainment. The Antenna Music founder, singer/songwriter, and host of 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' starred in the November 15 episode of Antenna's Kakao TV original reality series 'Deodeumi TV: Woodatangtang Antenna.' In the episode, he drives around Seoul in his car, sharing stories along the way with his label's artists, Jung Jae Hyung, Jung Seung Hwan, and Kwon Jin Ah, in tow.
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
