I bet you’re wondering how I got into this situation, flipping the script completely on this weekend’s SNL Recap. _RECORD SCRATCHHHHH_. It all started way back in the final hours of Daylight Savings Time, 2021, when Cecily Strong wheeled behind the Weekend Update desk as Goober the Clown Who Had An Abortion When She Was 23, and only made more of an impression once Saturday Night Live returned from the ensuing commercial break three minutes later to find Strong anchoring a live “Wake Up Rhode Island” sketch alongside Kenan Thompson. There are MVP performances, and there is transcendence. I mean, if you’re not going to retire from the show after singing “My Way” while submerging yourself in a ginormous wine glass, then you better come back to the show on a mission. Mission accomplished.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO