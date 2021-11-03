CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-Trailer Crash Causes Major Delays On Route 78

By Valerie Musson
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFts1_0clO6pWq00

A tractor-trailer collided with a car Wednesday morning, causing major delays on Route 78 in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The crash was reported on Route 78 westbound just before Exit 11 in Union Township at 10:45 a.m., according to the Pattenburg Volunteer Fire Company.

The tractor-trailer collided with the vehicle and overturned, leaking an unknown fluid into the roadway, according to initial reports.

Two of three left lanes were closed for cleanup following the crash, causing delays of between 15 and 20 minutes, 511NJ reports.

No injuries were reported in the crash, which remained under investigation, NJSP Tpr. Brandi Slota told Daily Voice.

Scroll down to view more photos of the crash scene.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

