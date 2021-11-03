CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Man prosecuted for illegal use of national forest lands

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBo6J_0clO6otL00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In August of 2021, the United States Forest Service received multiple complaints from the public concerning a long-term campsite on lands managed by the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

Law enforcement investigated the complaints and found an unattended campfire, several dilapidated vehicles, trailer homes and extensive garbage scattered throughout the area.

“The trailers were parked haphazardly throughout the trees and brush, causing extensive resource damage,” USFS Patrol Captain Rayce Angell said.

USFS officers were able to contact an adult male at the campsite, who admitted to living on the forest and acknowledge all the items were his. Three federal citations were issued.

Two weeks later, the officers came across the same male at a different location. The individual acknowledged that he was continuing to live off the forest and was trying to sell his belongings. The officer issued additional federal citations to the man.

In October the federal court in Jackson, Wyo. found the male adult guilty of three misdemeanor citations: residing on forest lands, leaving a campfire unattended and leaving a campsite in unsanitary conditions. The individual was banned from being on or engaging in any activity on both Caribou-Targhee National Forest and Bridger-Teton National Forest for five years. The individual was also placed on probation for a length of five years and fined a sum of $800.

Federal violations are pending for an adult female who was with the male at one of the campsites.

Taking up residence on national forest system lands and/or facilities is illegal. Permanent camping creates a variety of issues for forest officials who seek to balance public access and resource conservation. Disposal of waste, trash and other environmental concerns associated with more permanent residences affects all public land users. The USFS appreciates members of the public for reporting violations and urges individuals to continue to report any suspicious or illegal activity on their public lands.

The post Man prosecuted for illegal use of national forest lands appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Paul Rudd is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Midterms are coming: Will we get answers on Jan. 6 before it's too late?

This week the House of Representative select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol issued a flurry of new subpoenas. All eyes are on House Democrats, Attorney General Merrick Garland and the federal courts to see if, collectively, the three branches of government can get to the bottom of former President Trump ’s knowledge and involvement in the planning of the bloody insurrection in the coming months.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Lands#Usfs Patrol
The Associated Press

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX rocket carried four astronauts into orbit Wednesday night, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years. The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station. They should have been up there to welcome the newcomers, but NASA and SpaceX decided to switch the order based on Monday’s ideal recovery weather in the Gulf of Mexico and pulled it off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy