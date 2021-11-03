CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘PAW Patrol’ Sequel Is a Go, Will Hit Theaters in October 2023

By Pamela McClintock
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
The pooches are getting a sequel.

Spin Master Corp. and Nickelodeon Movies announced Wednesday that PAW Patrol : The Mighty Movie will receive an exclusive theatrical release on Oct. 13, 2023. Paramount Pictures will distribute.

The popular preschool franchise is also expanding on the small screen: Nickelodeon and Spin Master are plotting a PAW Patrol television spinoff series based on a fan-favorite pup that will likewise debut in 2023.

The dual announcement follows the sleeper success of PAW Patrol: The Movie , which grossed more than $135 million at the global box office in late summer of this year despite a simultaneous debut on Paramount+.

The film’s performance even played a role in a dramatic regime change that saw Nickelodeon CEO Brain Robbins succeed Jim Gianopulos as chief of Paramount Pictures (Robbins remains at the helm of Nick as well).

“We loved telling a deeper PAW Patrol story on a bigger canvas and are pleased that the movie connected so strongly with kids and families around the world,” Spin Master president Jennifer Dodge said in a statement.

Added Robbins: “Just as the first movie’s success in theaters and streaming confirmed PAW Patrol ’s status and power as a top, globally loved franchise, this second theatrical release paired with the property’s very first television spin-off will mark another major step in creating a universe of characters and stories to reach even more fans everywhere.”

Families watched PAW Patrol: The Movie an average of three times on Paramount+, according to Spin Master and Nickelodeon.

Veteran animation director Cal Brunker will return to direct the sequel, which will follow the PAW Patrol pups as they transform into The Mighty Pups after a meteor crash-lands in Adventure City.

For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true, but things take a turn for the worse when the pups’ arch-rival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with a mad scientist to steal the superpowers for the two villains.

The PAW Patrol TV series airs in over 160 countries in 30 languages. Spin Master Entertainment launched the franchise in 2013.

