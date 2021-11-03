CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Rob Delaney Joins Matthew Vaughn’s All-Star Spy Thriller ‘Argylle’ (Exclusive)

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30KT69_0clO6lFA00

Matthew Vaughn ’s upcoming spy thriller Argylle for Apple TV+ has added another name to its already bulging cast list.

Rob Delaney , the Catastrophe and Deadpool 2 star soon to be seen in Disney+’s Home Alone reimagining Home Sweet Home Alone , is set to appear in the big-budget feature, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, joining an ensemble that currently includes Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Ariana DeBose and — in her first acting role — Dua Lipa.

First announced in July and being directed and produced by Vaughn for his own Marv Studios, Apple TV+ picked up the project in a deal estimated to be worth $200 million.

Based on the recently released spy novel of the same name by Ellie Conway and adapted by Jason Fuchs ( Wonder Woman , Ice Age: Continental Drift ), Argylle follows the “world’s greatest spy” as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure. It’s expected to be the first of at least three films in the franchise.

Delaney’s role in Argylle is unknown but it’s understood to be relatively small.

Principal photography on the film is now underway having kicked off in London in August.

Argylle is being produced by Marv and Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach will serve as executive producers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw Join John Krasinski’s Next Movie (Exclusive)

Prolific multihyphenate Phoebe Waller-Bridge and actress Fiona Shaw have closed deals to join the ensemble cast of John Krasinski‘s upcoming untitled fantasy-comedy for Paramount. Krasinski is writing and directing the high-profile title in addition to starring opposite Ryan Reynolds, as previously announced. The pic is set to open Nov. 17, 2023, the beginning of the lucrative Thanksgiving corridor, and will begin shooting in summer 2022. Plot details are being kept under tight wraps, but the story is based on an original idea of Krasinski’s about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination. Waller-Bridge is the Emmy-winning creator of the hit British series Fleabag...
PARAMOUNT, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Martin Scorsese Joins ‘Evolution’ as Executive Producer (Exclusive)

Martin Scorsese has come onboard Evolution, the new film from Pieces of a Woman director Kornél Mundruczó and screenwriter Kata Weber as an executive producer. Scorsese was an executive producer on Pieces of a Woman, joining the project after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2020, a move that is credited with raising the profile of the drama and helping the film’s award run, which landed star Vanessa Kirby an Oscar nomination for best actress. Evolution, a multi-generational drama that moves back and forth in time, from a surreal memory of World War II to modern-day Berlin, tracing the lingering...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Leonardo DiCaprio to Play Cult Leader Jim Jones in MGM Film

Leonardo DiCaprio has played a number of real-life figures throughout his Oscar-winning career, from politicians (J. Edgar Hoover in J. Edgar) and criminal forgers (Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me if You Can) to legendary moguls (Howard Hughes in The Aviator) and corrupt stockbrokers (Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street), to name but a few. The 46-year-old is poised to add one more as he’s in final talks to step into the shoes of controversial cult leader Jim Jones, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Written by Scott Rosenberg (Venom, the Jumanji franchise and the upcoming Citadel), the project was...
MOVIES
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio in Final Talks to Star in and Produce MGM’s ‘Jim Jones’ Movie

Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to play religious cult leader Jim Jones in MGM’s upcoming feature written by Scott Rosenberg, Variety has confirmed. Known as the leader of the Peoples Temple religious group, Jones was behind the November 1978 mass suicide at his Jonestown settlement that took more than 900 lives. Jones and his inner circle orchestrated the massacre at the jungle commune in Guyana, with the followers directed to drink cyanide-adulterated punch. MGM secured a deal for the feature project in a preemptive situation, with DiCaprio also producing the project alongside Jennifer Davisson for their Appian Way production company. Rosenberg...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Rockwell
Person
Matthew Vaughn
Person
Catherine O'hara
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Rob Delaney
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Henry Cavill
thenerdstash.com

Matthew Vaughn’s 5 Best Movies

Matthew Vaughn is a successful English director, producer, and screenwriter, who made his directorial debut in 2004 with Layer Cake. For his next project, he co-wrote and directed Stardust, followed by a movie adaptation of Mark Millar’s Kick-Ass in 2010. Vaughn’s next cinematic endeavor is The King’s Man, which is a prequel to its predecessors, Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, also directed by Matthew Vaughn. Before The King’s Man arrives in theaters, let’s look back at Matthew Vaughn’s 5 best movies, including some Best British Film Awards winners.
MOVIES
Variety

Jodie Comer on Closing the Chapter on Villanelle, Owning Her Place on ‘Last Duel’ and Making Her West End Debut

In 2022, Jodie Comer will say goodbye to the TV role that made her a household name — Villanelle in BBC America’s “Killing Eve” — and forge ahead with a promising film career and theater debut. As she receives Variety and the Edinburgh TV Festival’s 2021 Outstanding Achievement Award, the Liverpool-born actor says she’s parking her insecurities about moving from TV to film, and looking ahead to a West End debut she never thought would happen. While most British actors start out in theater before graduating to the screen sector, Comer’s done it in reverse — though it wasn’t for lack of...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Quick News: Stars, Bros, Argylle, Distant, Dig

Joe Alwyn would star opposite Margaret Qualley in Claire Denis’ “The Stars at Noon” at A24, Alwyn replaces Taron Egerton who exited due to personal reasons. Denis will direct from a script she co-wrote with Lea Mysius and Andrew Litvack. Based on the novel by Denis Johnson, the story is...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catastrophe#Disney#Marv Studios#Wonder Woman#Continental Drift
Register Citizen

Mickey Rourke Joins Dolph Lundgren in Action Movie 'Section Eight' - AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Mickey Rourke is joining the cast of action movie “Section Eight.” Sales agent The Exchange is introducing the movie to international buyers during the virtual American Film Market, which wraps Friday. The cast also includes actors Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins, Ryan Kwanten, Dermot Mulroney, and Blue October’s lead singer Justin...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Kingsley, Rob Delaney, Rachel Bloom, Patti LuPone Enroll in Netflix’s ‘School for Good and Evil’ (Exclusive)

Netflix’s upcoming YA feature adaptation The School for Good and Evil has added a bumper crop of new enrollees. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Ben Kingsley, Patti LuPone, Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner) have been cast in the fantasy film being directed by Paul Feig. The six join an already healthy school intake, with Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young and Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishburne already announced. The School for Good and Evil is based on the bestselling 2013 novel of the same name by...
MOVIES
SFGate

Saban Films Buys Thriller 'So Cold The River' (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American and South African rights to “So Cold The River,” a new thriller from Paul Shoulberg. The deal, which was forged with UK-based distribution and sales company Blue Finch Films, also includes rights to distribute the film in Australia and New Zealand rights via Saban’s partners at Defiant Screen Entertainment.
MOVIES
Variety

‘House of Gucci’: Will Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Snag Their Second Oscars?

If you thought “Borat” (2006) started a frenzy of pop culture and consumers quoting lines for years, wait until we navigate the next couple months with Lady Gaga’s take on famed murderess Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s campy “House of Gucci” — which cement Mother Monster herself as one of the leading contenders for the best actress prize. Gaga checks so many of the boxes of previous Oscar winners for best actress: She’s a beloved pop icon, taking a role that has her playing a sexy, batshit crazy fame and money-seeker. You can just imagine the old-timers saying to each other...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Midnight Run’ Sequel Starring Regina Hall in the Works, Robert De Niro to Produce

Universal Pictures is making a sequel to “Midnight Run,” the 1988 action comedy starring Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin. Regina Hall, the actor best known for “Girls Trip” and “Scary Movie,” is starring in the follow-up. It’s unclear if De Niro is reprising his role as bounty hunter Jack Walsh in the buddy action film, but he will be involved in the new version as a producer. Aeysha Carr (“Woke,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is writing the screenplay, though plot details and additional cast members have been kept under wraps. The original “Midnight Run” sees De Niro play a bounty hunter who pursues a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in Apple TV+’s ‘The Shrink Next Door’: TV Review

Psychotherapy and Jewishness are inextricably linked. The discipline’s earliest practitioners had primarily Jewish upbringings, most of the earliest patients in 19th century Vienna were Jewish, and the whole practice came out of Jewish traditions concerning mental wellness and spiritual counseling. The public image of therapy has been shaped largely by Jewish storytellers like Woody Allen and comics like Richard Lewis. The throughlines connecting Judaism and therapy are so unambiguous that a show like The Sopranos carved out its initial niche from the relative novelty of depicting therapy through a different cultural context (even Analyze This featured a Semitic shrink as a...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Will ‘House of Gucci’ or ‘The Last Duel’ Make Ridley Scott the Oldest Directing Nominee in Oscars History?

Directors can be considered a longshots until they begin showing up on multiple nomination lineups at various award shows. Ridley Scott, a four-time Academy Award nominee, is one of the greatest living filmmakers to never win an Oscar, despite one of his films taking home the best picture prize. However, with two distinct features this year — “House of Gucci” and “The Last Duel” — Scott’s industry clout and overdue narrative could bring him to one historic nomination (or possibly two?). Scott will turn 84 on Nov. 30, and if he manages to be nominated for director, he’ll surpass John Huston...
MOVIES
Variety

MGM Courting Jake Gyllenhaal, Doug Liman for ‘Road House’ Remake

MGM is ramping up speed on its remake of “Road House,” with Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star and director Doug Liman circling the project. While a production start date has not been set, MGM higher-ups reportedly see the project as a priority for the studio. No deals have been signed with Gyllenhaal or Liman yet, though the two are in active talks. Should both Gyllenhaal and Liman sign on, the “Road House” remake would mark the first collaboration between the actor and director. The pair already have busy schedules ahead, with Gyllenhaal set to begin shooting Guy Ritchie’s Afghanistan War thriller...
MOVIES
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Ken Jennings replaces star

Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy