Music Box Takes North American Rights to Brazilian Fantasy Horror ‘Medusa’

Music Box Films has picked up North American rights to Medusa , a fantasy horror film with a sharp satirical bite from Brazilian director Anita Rocha da Silveira.

Medusa , da Silveira’s follow-up to her well-received debut Kill Me Please , premiered in Cannes in the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar and had its North American premiere in Toronto. The film will screen at the AFI festival in Los Angeles on November 13.

Medusa stars Mari Oliveira as Mariana, a 21-year-old trying to keep up appearances and resist temptation, particularly of a sexual nature. At night, she and her girlfriends team up, put on masks, and head out to hunt down and beat up women they judge as having deviated from the righteous path.

“ Medusa ’s bold commentary on social and political trends in Brazil will resonate with U.S. audiences who can recognize the disturbing parallels in this country,” says Music Box acquisitions head Brian Andreotti, who negotiated the deal for the film with Martin Gondre and Charles Bin of Belgian-based sales outfit, Best Friend Forever. “Anita is an exciting filmmaker with a wholly original voice, and we are excited to bring her provocative and aesthetically striking film to a wider audience.”

Music Box Films is planning a Summer 2022 theatrical release for Medusa followed by a home entertainment bow.