Cowboys LT Tyron Smith expected to miss Sunday's game vs. Broncos

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys will likely be without their star left tackle, Tyron Smith, for their Sunday matchup vs. the Denver Broncos head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Wednesday.

Smith exited Sunday night's Cowboys-Vikings matchup after re-injuring his left ankle in the first half.

Smith initially suffered the injury against the Patriots in Week 6 but was able to return to the game.

Following his injury, Smith was seen with the medical staff on the sideline without his helmet, while reserve tackle Ty Nsekhe took his place in the lineup.

In replacement of Smith, McCarthy did not reveal who would take the starting left tackle spot.

However, the Cowboys do have former starting right tackle La'el Collins available to them, as well as the aforementioned Nsekhe, and right tackle Terence Steele as options.