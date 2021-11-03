CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchin and Sinema under fire for McAuliffe loss in Virginia

By Virginia Aabram
 7 days ago

T he finger-pointing has begun.

As Democrats try to make sense of Republican Glenn Youngkin's upset victory in the Virginia gubernatorial race, some have blamed Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for harming the Democratic agenda nationwide by stalling President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

The centrist Democrats from West Virginia and Arizona have been the target of ire as they hold out for a lower price tag on the infrastructure bill that is set to cost trillions. Some Democrats now think that if the bill had passed sooner, Virginians would have seen the party as able to pass a popular measure and it would have swung voters to Terry McAuliffe's side.


MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson said that the two senators' "obstruction helped drag down Democratic enthusiasm."

WOE TO JOE: RED WAVE SWAMPS VIRGINIA, SENDS BIDEN HARSH MESSAGE

Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, did not mention Manchin and Sinema by name in a statement to an NBC reporter, but he said that some Democrats in Congress were to blame for not delivering Biden's campaign promises before the election.

Paul Krugman, an opinion columnist for the New York Times, also placed partial blame on Manchin for McAuliffe's loss, though he acknowledged that there were many contributing factors.

Former South Carolina state representative and author Bakari Sellers blamed Manchin and Sinema for "not governing," and he said they "owe the state of Virginia an apology."

The political action committee dedicated to voting Sinema out of office in 2024 used the Virginia race as fodder against her and Manchin.

"[...] they've driven the president's approval rating down nationally and hurt Democrats' chances of winning races in states like Virginia," Primary Sinema PAC wrote. "They have put the entire Democratic Party in peril."

Sandia Charlie
4d ago

Manchin and Senima are not responsible for VA election results. Democrat policies are what flipped VA red. Democrats need someone to blame for the loss. Thus, Manchin and Senima get the blame.

CountDracula
7d ago

Tear drops as big as dog turds are falling out of my eyes…………………….laughing because he got beat!!!!!!

Axeman007
7d ago

dems blame game Dont you know blame and play victim is the liberal way.

