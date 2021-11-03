Manchin and Sinema under fire for McAuliffe loss in Virginia

T he finger-pointing has begun.

As Democrats try to make sense of Republican Glenn Youngkin's upset victory in the Virginia gubernatorial race, some have blamed Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for harming the Democratic agenda nationwide by stalling President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

The centrist Democrats from West Virginia and Arizona have been the target of ire as they hold out for a lower price tag on the infrastructure bill that is set to cost trillions. Some Democrats now think that if the bill had passed sooner, Virginians would have seen the party as able to pass a popular measure and it would have swung voters to Terry McAuliffe's side.



MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson said that the two senators' "obstruction helped drag down Democratic enthusiasm."

Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, did not mention Manchin and Sinema by name in a statement to an NBC reporter, but he said that some Democrats in Congress were to blame for not delivering Biden's campaign promises before the election.

Paul Krugman, an opinion columnist for the New York Times, also placed partial blame on Manchin for McAuliffe's loss, though he acknowledged that there were many contributing factors.

Former South Carolina state representative and author Bakari Sellers blamed Manchin and Sinema for "not governing," and he said they "owe the state of Virginia an apology."

The political action committee dedicated to voting Sinema out of office in 2024 used the Virginia race as fodder against her and Manchin.

"[...] they've driven the president's approval rating down nationally and hurt Democrats' chances of winning races in states like Virginia," Primary Sinema PAC wrote. "They have put the entire Democratic Party in peril."

