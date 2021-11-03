GOP newcomers elected, incumbent ousted in Point Pleasant Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Two GOP newcomers, Michael Ramos and Rosa Crowley, on Tuesday were elected to three-year terms on the borough council.

In January, they will take the seats of George “Andy” Cortes, the independent incumbent, who trailed in the race, and Republican Robert Santanello, who resigned in September. No Democrats ran.

Mr. Ramos, who currently serves as president of the borough board of education, received 1,278 votes, according to unofficial tallies; and Ms. Crowley received 1,229 votes. Mr. Cortes, who has served on the council since 2012, received 732 votes.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.