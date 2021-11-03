CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

GOP newcomers elected, incumbent ousted in Point Pleasant Beach

By Sanne Young
Star News Group
Star News Group
 7 days ago
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Two GOP newcomers, Michael Ramos and Rosa Crowley, on Tuesday were elected to three-year terms on the borough council.

In January, they will take the seats of George “Andy” Cortes, the independent incumbent, who trailed in the race, and Republican Robert Santanello, who resigned in September. No Democrats ran.

Mr. Ramos, who currently serves as president of the borough board of education, received 1,278 votes, according to unofficial tallies; and Ms. Crowley received 1,229 votes. Mr. Cortes, who has served on the council since 2012, received 732 votes.

Star News Group

Gov. Murphy: Victory margin warrants Ciattarelli concession

TRENTON — In his first coronavirus press briefing since declaring victory in the Nov. 2 general election, Gov. Phil Murphy criticized his opponent Monday for continuing to delay conceding the race despite a 65,000-vote margin that makes an alternative outcome “mathematically impossible.” [Watch video] Mr. Murphy, the first Democratic governor to win reelection in decades, said it was “incredibly dangerous” for Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli to withhold concession in light of the numbers, an apparent allusion to the continued claims of many Republicans that former President Donald Trump was not actually defeated in his 2020 reelection bid.
TRENTON, NJ
Star News Group

Belmar council race narrows to nine-vote margin

BELMAR- Unofficial results from the Monmouth County Clerk’s office showed that Republican Jodi Kinney’s lead over Democrat Gerald Buccafusco has been cut to nine votes. Results on Friday afternoon showed a 1,183 – 1,174 vote advantage for the GOP candidate Jodi Kinney in the race for a three-year term on the borough council.
BELMAR, NJ
Star News Group

Three reelected to Brick school board

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Three incumbent candidates, Victoria Pakala, Stephanie Wohlrab and Nicole Siebert who ran under the “Believe in Brick” banner, were reelected to the three available seats on the Brick school board. Mrs. Wohlrab received 10,433 votes, Mrs. Pakala received 11,046 votes and Mrs. Siebert received 9,331 votes. The challengers, Walter Campbell and Francis DiBendictis, received 8,093 and 6,004 votes respectively.
BRICK, NJ
Star News Group

GOP council incumbents put down Democratic challenge in Point Boro

POINT PLEASANT — Two Republican incumbents easily turned back Democratic challenges in order to retain their seats on the borough council in Tuesday’s election. Councilman William “Bill” Borowsky received the most votes in unofficial tallies, 5,456, followed closely by council President Antoinette Theresa  “Toni” DePaola, with 5,438 votes. They were elected to new three-year terms.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Star News Group

Boys school submits application set to be heard at special zoning board meeting

BRICK TOWNSHIP – Superior Judge Craig Wellerson ruled Thursday that the future of an unauthorized boys school in Brick must await the results of a Dec. 20 special hearing by the township’s Zoning Board of Adjustment. The board’s decision on a newly submitted application will determine whether the the boys school previously in operation at the former Temple Beth Or location will be allowed to reopen.
BRICK, NJ
Star News Group

Triggiano and Holly wins transform borough council

MANASQUAN — Republican challengers Lori Triggiano and Brian Holly defeated Democrats Jay Bryant, an incumbent, and Charles Kelly on Tuesday, in the race for two three-year terms on the borough council. The result will give each party three seats on the governing body in January. Unofficial results from the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office on Wednesday morning show of 4,806 total votes, Ms.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Star News Group

Incumbents retain seats on Manasquan school board

MANASQUAN — Three incumbents, who ran uncontested in the Nov. 2 general election, have secured new, three-year terms on the Manasquan Board of Education. As of Wednesday morning, the Monmouth County Board of Elections shows of 4,965 votes, Donna Bossone received 1,698, Martin Burns received 1,636 and Alexis Pollock received 1,580, with 51 write-in votes counted.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Star News Group

ELECTION: Kinney holds edge in tight Belmar council race

BELMAR —  Less than 30 votes separated Republican borough council candidate Jodi Kinney from Democrat Gerald Buccafusco on Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the county. The two candidates are competing for the lone council seat on the Belmar ballot, which carries a three-year term.  The seat is currently held by Council President Pat Wann, who announced earlier this year that she would not seek a second term.
BELMAR, NJ
Star News Group

King and Capristo retain their council positions

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Republican incumbents Sara King and Leonard Capristo were reelected on Tuesday to the Spring Lake Heights Borough Council.  According to the Monmouth County Board of Elections, Ms. King received about 48 percent of the votes, and Mr. Capristo received about 51 percent of votes. A small portion of votes went to a write-in candidate.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Star News Group

Giblin, Matuch reelected to Spring Lake Board of Education

SPRING LAKE — Two incumbents, who ran uncontested in the Nov. 2 general election, have secured new, three-year terms on the Spring Lake Board of Education. As of Wednesday morning, the Monmouth County Board of Elections shows of 1,432 votes, Noelle Giblin received 743 and Karen Matuch received 682, with seven write-in votes counted.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Star News Group

ELECTION: Republicans unseat Democrats in Manasquan, Spring Lake; race for governor undetermined

Republican candidates gained seats on borough councils in Manasquan and Spring Lake Tuesday, unseating Democratic incumbents in both municipalities. In Manasquan, Republicans Lori A. Triggiano and Brian G. Holly defeated Democrats Jason A. Bryant, who was seeking reelection, and Charles Kelly, who was making his first run.  In Spring Lake, Republican challenger Kathleen McDonough outpolled incumbent Democrats Syd Whalley and Robert Drasheff, drawing 718 votes to 618 for Ms.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Star News Group

ELECTION: Ducey wins reelection as mayor in Brick; Gov. Murphy barely leads Ciattarelli

Brick Township Mayor John G. Ducey, a Democrat, easily won reelection Tuesday, defeating Republican Theresa Gallagher, 16,845 to 9,857. But Republicans easily took one of three borough council seats on the ballot and led by five votes for a second. Republican Perry Albanese outpolled all five other candidates, with 13,312 votes to 12,609 for top Democratic council vote-getter Marianna Pontoriero, an incumbent.
BRICK, NJ
Star News Group

Matunas and Carnahan clinch BOE seats

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Kara Matunas and Anthony Carnahan were elected Tuesday night in a contested race for the Spring Lake Heights Board of Education [BOE]. According to the Monmouth County Board of Elections, Ms. Matunas received about 30 percent of votes, and Mr. Carnahan received about 26 percent. Also running was Eric Bennett, who received about 19 percent of votes and Robert Phillips, who received about 23 percent.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Star News Group

Reith, McDevitt and Milancewich elected to BOE

BRIELLE — Two newcomers Juliana Reith and Sarah McDevitt were elected to the Brielle Board of Education Tuesday night, alongside Joseph Milancewich who is the reelected incumbent.  The candidates each received about 33 percent of all votes in the uncontested election, according to the Monmouth County Board of Elections.    Ms. McDevitt, who attended Brielle Elementary School as a child, received her Bachelor of Arts in Communications at Hobart & William Smith Colleges in New York, and received her Master of Fine Arts in Film Production at Loyola Marymount University in California.
BRIELLE, NJ
Star News Group

Brick schools receive state stabilization aid

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township School District has been notified that it will be receiving state stabilization aid and an education rescue grant totalling $7,494,004, Superintendent Thomas Farrell has announced. “I am excited … this aid will help us address student, staff, and infrastructure needs of the district,” Mr. Farrell said, adding that the money will help the district mitigate budget shortfalls and aid in educational programming.
BRICK, NJ
Star News Group

Canal-front parcel in Point Pleasant eyed for preservation

POINT PLEASANT — Fishermen, listen up. A favorite spot to drop a line along the Point Pleasant Canal may soon be preserved as open space forever via a partnership between Ocean County and the borough of Point Pleasant. The 2.9-acre triangular parcel of wooded land is situated on the south side of Mount Place and along the east side of the canal.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Star News Group

New superintendent to join Belmar school district

BELMAR — The Belmar School District Board of Education has announced the appointment of Jimmy Alvarez as the district’s new superintendent, beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Mr. Alvarez, who is currently the principal of Upper Elementary School, in North Hanover Township, was welcomed by school board members at their meeting on Thursday night.
BELMAR, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

