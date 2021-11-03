CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Where to find a COVID-19 shot for kids in Arkansas

By Bill Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 7 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As parents begin to seek out pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses for their children, some in Arkansas may find themselves waiting as health officials work to get the vaccinations distributed.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health lists having the doses available at 37 of its Local Health Units. However, 46 of the offices in the state still have no doses.

Offices in the northwest and northeast regions of the state seem to have the best chance of having doses, with 22 of 38 total offices in those districts having the vaccine on hand.

US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

Less than half of the offices in the central district of the state have vaccine doses, though the five offices in Pulaski County are all set to have vaccine doses by 10:30 a.m., according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s office.

Inquiries made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital found that the facility also had not received any of the pediatric doses.

The COVID Shift: Nurse sees more death in 24 months than entire 12 previous years

In southwest Arkansas, eight of the 17 offices have the doses, while in the southeast, only one office of 14, in Jefferson County, has vaccines ready to give out Wednesday.

Offices with Vaccinations Available as of Wednesday, November 3

Region Office
Central Garland
Central Pulaski – Central
Central Pulaski – Southwest
Central Pulaski – NLR
Central Pulaski
Central Pulaski – Jacksonville
Central Lonoke – Cabot
Northwest Baxter
Northwest Boone
Northwest Carroll
Northwest Conway
Northwest Crawford
Northwest Franklin
Northwest Johnson
Northwest Pope
Northwest Van Buren
Northwest Yell
Northwest Springdale Outreach
Northeast Cleburne
Northeast White
Northeast Crittenden
Northeast Poinsett
Northeast Jackson
Northeast Independence
Northeast Sharp
Northeast Randolph
Northeast Lawrence
Northeast Clay
Northeast Greene
Southwest Columbia
Southwest Hempstead
Southwest Hot Spring
Southwest Miller
Southwest Nevada
Southwest Ouachita
Southwest Sevier
Southwest Union
Southeast Jefferson

On Tuesday, Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Heath Dr. Jose Romero said all of the LHUs would be providing the pediatric vaccinations, adding that the state was ready to immediately roll out the vaccination efforts as soon as final federal approval was given.

“Arkansas is well prepared to get out the vaccines and make them available to the age group that we anticipate will be approved,” Hutchinson told reporters. “We want to ensure to everyone that this is a parental decision for their children, we encourage it and that discussion, but there is no mandate.”

COVID-19 in Arkansas: State preparing for vaccinations in kids

Health officials also said Tuesday that providers with Vaccines for Children designations that are already enrolled in the COVID-19 vaccination program would be receiving doses.

There is no word yet from ADH officials if those doses are ready to be administered around the state.

Parents looking for more information on pediatric vaccinations can go online to Healthy.Arkansas.gov or reach out to the ADH COVID-19 call center at 1-800-803-7847 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

