Jessie and Slater attempt to rekindle their romance in new Saved By The Bell trailer

If you have been shopping over the last few weeks, you realize that the retail industry operates and goes by a different calendar than we do. Matter of fact they even skip over holidays and go right to Christmas (don't get me started on this topic). Luckily though it means we get more holiday movies and Netflix is already planning out their list. The Princess Switch is back with a third installment and a new trailer to get everyone in the mood. Check the holiday-filled trailer for The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO