Jessie and Slater attempt to rekindle their romance in new Saved By The Bell trailer

By Andrea Towers
EW.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Peacock officially announced that Saved By The Bell will return on Nov. 24 — and judging by the new trailer, there's no shortage of drama to be found at Bayside High. Season 2 of the hit comedy series finds the students entering their junior year and preparing...

ew.com

blackfilm.com

SAVED BY THE BELL Season 2 Official Trailer, Key-Art

Peacock’s SAVED BY THE BELL returns with a second season on November 24 and the premiere will reunite original cast members Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley-Lauren, Mario Lopez and Lark Voorhies. The late Dustin Diamond who portrayed “Screech,” will also be part of the second season with a significant posthumous presence.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Saved by the Bell’ Gets Competitive With School Spirit in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

It’s junior year and the students of Bayside High are getting competitive in the second season of Peacock’s revival series Saved by the Bell. As the school prepares to host the Southern California School Spirit Competition, the students begin to take a look at just how much spirit they’ll need in order to take the title. In the trailer, below, overachiever Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) is determined to find the school its path to victory as she plans to keep from getting sidetracked by “Bayside nonsense.”
EDUCATION
E! News

An O.G. Saved By the Bell Couple Gets a Second Chance in Peacock's Season 2 Trailer

Watch: "Saved by the Bell" New Series on Peacock: E! News Rewind. School is in session for season two of Peacock's Saved By the Bell, premiering Wednesday, Nov. 24 on the NBCU streaming platform. Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) and Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Peña) are ready to own campus their junior year after getting "people to care about important stuff, not just Bayside nonsense," as Daisy proudly states in the just-released trailer.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Mitchell Hoog Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Mitchell Hoog, one of the lead stars of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival has signed with Buchwald for representation. Hoog leads the Saved by the Bell cast alongside Haskiri Velazquez, Alycia Pascual-Pena and Belmont Cameli. In the Peacock comedy, which will return for Season 2 on Nov. 24, Hoog stars as Mac Morris, the son of California Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). He recently appeared opposite Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third installment of Warner Bros.’ Conjuring franchise. The Colorado-born actor has also appeared in Richard Jewell, Harriet and Walk Ride Rodeo. Additional credits include Lifetime’s The Surrogate, the CW’s Roswell, New Mexico and Netflix’s Daybreak. He continues to be repped by Untitled Entertainment.
MOVIES
Aisha
Person
Elizabeth Berkley
Person
Josie Totah
Person
Tiffani Thiessen
Person
Dustin Diamond
Person
Tracey Wigfield
Person
Mario Lopez
TODAY.com

How 'Saved by the Bell' reboot will pay tribute to Dustin Diamond during new season

When Peacock's "Saved by the Bell" reimagining drops its second season on Nov. 24, it will pay tribute to original cast member Dustin Diamond right from the premiere episode. Diamond played Samuel "Screech" Powers beginning in "Good Morning, Miss Bliss," the prequel to "Saved by the Bell" in 1988. He continued the character through the flagship series, short-lived "College Years" spinoff and six years of "The New Class" spinoff, making his time with the character a dozen years in total. Diamond passed away from lung cancer in February of this year. His character was referenced in the first season of the new incarnation of the show, but Diamond was not invited onto it as a guest star.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 Trailer Welcomes You Back to Bayside

Welcome back to Bayside! Peacock has just released a new trailer for the second season of its Saved by the Bell revival series. This season will show Bayside High students and faculty as they gear up for the Southern California School Spirit Competition. Picking up from last season, Season 2...
BAYSIDE, CA
Variety

Jennifer Hudson Pitching New Talk Show With Warner Bros. to Launch After ‘Ellen’ Ends Its Run (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar winner and “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson is adding something completely different to her resume: Talk show host. Hudson, most recently seen on the big screen playing Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” is pitching a new daytime talker to be produced by the team from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Variety has learned. Although not technically an “Ellen” replacement — her show wouldn’t be a continuation of the “Ellen” deals and is being shopped as an entirely new series — it would be positioned as Warner Bros. TV’s new flagship daytime talk show now that “Ellen” is ending its run. “Ellen” executive producers...
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star Trailer Will Have You Seeing Triple

If you have been shopping over the last few weeks, you realize that the retail industry operates and goes by a different calendar than we do. Matter of fact they even skip over holidays and go right to Christmas (don't get me started on this topic). Luckily though it means we get more holiday movies and Netflix is already planning out their list. The Princess Switch is back with a third installment and a new trailer to get everyone in the mood. Check the holiday-filled trailer for The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.
TV & VIDEOS
#Football#Saved By The Bell
Variety

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Among CBS Series Making Early 2022 Debuts (TV News Roundup)

CBS announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the series premiere date of new drama “Good Sam” on Jan. 5 at 10 p.m. and the third season premiere of “Celebrity Big Brother” on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. “Good Sam” stars Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs and takes over “CSI: Vegas’s” time-slot after that drama finishes its 10-episode first season. Bush plays the titular Dr. Sam Griffith, who is a gifted heart surgeon who took on the role of chief of surgery after her renowned boss — and father — Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Isaacs), fell into a coma. However, Dr. Griffith...
TV SHOWS
