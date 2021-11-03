Geneva Council to Discuss Rental Registry
The Geneva City Council will begin discussing creating a landlord and rental housing registry when it meets tonight. City...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The Geneva City Council will begin discussing creating a landlord and rental housing registry when it meets tonight. City...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0