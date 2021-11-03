CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

State to convert Ridge View Youth Services Center to homeless services center

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ejAeT_0clO5hkT00

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis is redefining a state-owned facility as a homeless haven rather than youth center.

According to the Colorado Department of Human Services, the Ridge View Youth Services Center campus in Watkins will be repurposed with federal, state and local funding to give an array of services to people of high risk for homelessness or homeless themselves.

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless CEO makes $313K: Is he worth it?

“The Governor included this proposal in a package of homeless response and solutions to be considered by the Economic Recovery and Relief Interim Committee, recognizing that we need to scale proven solutions and connect persons experiencing homelessness to resources, services, and housing supports in collaboration and partnership with local communities,” reads a statement from the department.

Ridge View was a youth services center where at-risk youth went to receive behavioral help.

Seeing the problem: Homelessness in the Denver metro

The state pulled the operating license from Rite of Passage, a Nevada-based youth services provider that ran the Ridge View Youth Services Center campus, in the summer of 2021 following an investigation.

According to the governor’s record-breaking $40 billion budget proposal for fiscal year 2022-23, Polis wants to funnel $45 million to the newly-designated Ridge View.

At least $243 million of COVID funding bound for homelessness

The governor is proposing the Ridge View redraft as part of $200 million of spending to homelessness. The $200 million, in his proposal, will be taken from the state’s share of COVID relief funding given to Colorado under the American Rescue Plan Act.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

lmc22
7d ago

Oh what a great exchange from troubled youths to fund millions to the homeless people, how do you sleep at night governor Polis, you have your hands into the hospital systems dictating who lives or dies and who gets to be relocated to different hospitals, but you fail to understand that many people have to go to the hospitals that is in there network to keep there costs down, by transferring patients to another hospital may not be in there net work and cost them millions of dollars. You need to leave this issue to the hospitals and staff and billing dept. other wise governor you could be in a legal cluster of law suits! Think before you leap!!!

Reply
2
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Watkins, CO
State
Nevada State
City
Denver, CO
City
Center, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
FOX31 Denver

Be a Santa to a Senior during the holidays

Home Instead Senior Care is kicking off their annual Be A Santa to a Senior program. The program provides holiday cheer by delivering gifts to lonely or low-income seniors who might otherwise go without any gifts or visitors during the holidays. With the support of Home Instead and community volunteers, Be a Santa to a […]
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Youth Center#Weather#Kdvr#Colorado Coalition#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy