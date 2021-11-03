CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Where can Brits go without a pre-travel covid test?

By The Travel Magazine
thetravelmagazine.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that there are no longer any countries on the UK Covid travel Red List and from November 8 the USA will also be opening its borders to tourists, the whole world is now open for travel. However...

www.thetravelmagazine.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
Time Out Global

Vaccinated Victorians can now travel to NSW without quarantining

Been missing family and friends in NSW? From November 1, fully vaccinated Victorians can freely travel to Sydney and regional NSW. That means you can hop on a plane or in the car from today and travel to NSW without having to quarantine. Previous to November 1, all Victorians (regardless of vaccination status) were required to spend 14 days in quarantine if entering NSW.
WORLD
BBC

Covid-19: Lateral flow tests for fully vaccinated travellers

Fully vaccinated travellers to Northern Ireland from non-red list countries will be able to take lateral flow tests upon arrival. It will come into force from 04:00 GMT on Sunday, and put Northern Ireland in line with other parts of the UK. But the lateral flow tests must be purchased...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Brits#Pcr Test#Antigen Test#Bosnia And Herzegovina#Uk#Red List#Czech
The Independent

The 44 destinations fully vaccinated Brits don’t need a test to travel to

Now that 79 per cent of Brits over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the list of countries the majority of UK travellers can visit is growing ever longer.From 1 November, Chile and Thailand will reopen to vaccinated Britons; from 8 November, the US becomes a possibility once more.But what about the destinations that go a step further – that not only welcome jabbed tourists, but keep the entry requirements to a bare minimum?There are a number of countries that now let fully vaccinated arrivals in with no need to test beforehand, meaning holidaymakers can save money...
WORLD
The Independent

Travel agent under investigation for ‘selling fake Covid test results’

A UK travel agent is currently under investigation following allegations that it was selling fake Covid test results to customers.The company, which has not been named by authorities, is based in Bolton and was allegedly selling negative PCR test results claiming to be from a legitimate clinic.According to Bolton council, “a substantial number of fraudulent documents” were found during a raid on the business.The documents will now be scrutinised by police to determine whether the firm has broken the law. Many countries, including the UAE and Thailand, still demand a negative PCR test result from travellers in order to grant...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Holidaymakers face travel restrictions without Covid booster jabs

Holidaymakers face travel restrictions if they have not had booster Covid jabs. Austria and Israel have become the first two countries to impose time limits on the validity of vaccinations – unless travellers have boosted their immunity with follow-up jabs. Austria will treat jabbed travellers as unvaccinated unless they have...
WORLD
Travel Weekly

Airport click and collect Covid tests introduced for inbound travellers

A click and collect Covid lateral flow test has been introduced for fully-vaccinated international travellers coming to the UK. The Cignpost ExpressTest option, costing £19.99, means that international travellers do not have to rely on their arrivals test being delivered to a hotel or temporary address. Tests can be pre-ordered...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

U.S. border reopening: What pre-COVID regulations remain in effect for travelers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — U.S. land ports of entry reopened to non-essential travelers on Monday for the first time since early 2020. With this reopening, new COVID-19 requirements were added for these travelers, including providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination. However, many pre-COVID regulations also remain in place at all land ports of entry and ferry […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsday

COVID-19 and the holidays: Tips for rapid tests, travel, gatherings and more

The second holiday season of the pandemic is approaching, with more get-togethers and celebrations on the way. This season looks different from last year — more than 70% of Long Islanders are now fully vaccinated. But in addition to getting vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are requirements and precautions you should take to stay safe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

WH Smith bets on sales going back to pre-COVID levels this year

Nov 11 (Reuters) - WH Smith (SMWH.L)expects sales to be at pre-pandemic levels in its current fiscal year, the retailer said on Thursday as it posted a smaller annual loss thanks to a recovery in North America and Britain's high streets after COVID-19 curbs. Like most retailers that have a...
RETAIL
Only In Missouri

This Funky Little Town In Missouri Is A True Hidden Gem

We can find just about anything our heart desires in Missouri – from charming Amish towns to action-packed big cities. Every city, town, and village each has its own distinct personality, too. If you like funky, quirky, and unique, make a beeline straight for this funky little town in Missouri that everyone really should visit at least once.
MISSOURI STATE
News19 WLTX

What happens when you test positive for COVID when traveling?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Christmas season is quickly approaching and with that comes holiday travels. But what happens if you test positive while on your trip? That's exactly what happened to one South Carolinian couple, while they traveled abroad. Imagine going to Greece for a holiday -- island hopping, enjoying...
COLUMBIA, SC
Houston Chronicle

Amazon's New At-Home Covid Test Is the Most Essential Travel Accessory You Can Buy Right Now

In a little over a week from now, the U.S. travel ban will finally come to an end when, on November 8, a new “travel system” launches. In addition to allowing millions of vaccinated international travelers to enter, the new system will also, according to a new report from USA Today, make reentry more difficult for unvaccinated U.S. citizens, as well as permanent residents, by implementing stricter testing requirements.
TRAVEL
travelweekly.com

More stringent Covid testing another stressor for travel advisors

Along with the U.S.'s new Covid-related requirements for international visitors is a rule that unvaccinated U.S. citizens test for Covid one day before returning to the U.S., starting Nov. 8. It adds one more wrinkle for travel advisors. With different testing rules in place for vaccinated (three days before reentry)...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Mother-of-EIGHT who refuses to buy her children ANY Christmas gifts hits back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting her kids are happier than ever with their frugal holiday (which saves her $700 a year)

A mother-of-eight who refuses to buy her children any Christmas gifts has hit back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting that her family's frugal festivities have made her kids happier than ever, while helping her to save $700 a year. Decluttering coach Angie Wipf, 35, from Alberta, Canada,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Ex-hotel worker reveals the one breakfast item you should never eat

A TikToker who claims to be a former hotel worker posted a viral video warning followers against eating continental breakfasts at hotels. Brandi Augustus, who goes by @brandiaugustus on the platform, spoke on why it’s best to avoid hotel breakfast in the video captioned, “Don’t eat the free breakfast!”. “I...
LIFESTYLE
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART

Comments / 0

Community Policy