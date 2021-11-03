Where can Brits go without a pre-travel covid test?

A UK travel agent is currently under investigation following allegations that it was selling fake Covid test results to customers.The company, which has not been named by authorities, is based in Bolton and was allegedly selling negative PCR test results claiming to be from a legitimate clinic.According to Bolton council, “a substantial number of fraudulent documents” were found during a raid on the business.The documents will now be scrutinised by police to determine whether the firm has broken the law. Many countries, including the UAE and Thailand, still demand a negative PCR test result from travellers in order to grant...
Comments / 0