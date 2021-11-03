Where can Brits go without a pre-travel covid test?

Now that 79 per cent of Brits over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the list of countries the majority of UK travellers can visit is growing ever longer.From 1 November, Chile and Thailand will reopen to vaccinated Britons; from 8 November, the US becomes a possibility once more.But what about the destinations that go a step further – that not only welcome jabbed tourists, but keep the entry requirements to a bare minimum?There are a number of countries that now let fully vaccinated arrivals in with no need to test beforehand, meaning holidaymakers can save money...

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO