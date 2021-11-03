Engineers report a major advance in creating a new family of semiconductor materials

A key process underlying the application of low-dimensional, quantum-confined semiconductors in energy conversion is charge transfer from these materials, which, however, has not been fully understood yet. Extensive studies of charge transfer from colloidal quantum dots reported rates increasing monotonically with driving forces, never displaying an inverted region predicted by the Marcus theory. The inverted region is likely bypassed by an Auger-like process whereby the excessive driving force is used to excite another Coulomb-coupled charge. Herein, instead of measuring charge transfer from excitonic states (coupled electron-hole pairs), we build a unique model system using zero-dimensional quantum dots or two-dimensional nanoplatelets and surface-adsorbed molecules that allows for measuring charge transfer from transiently-populated, single-charge states. The Marcus inverted region is clearly revealed in these systems. Thus, charge transfer from excitonic and single-charge states follows the Auger-assisted and conventional Marcus charge transfer models, respectively. This knowledge should enable rational design of energetics for efficient charge extraction from low-dimensional semiconductor materials as well as suppression of the associated energy-wasting charge recombination.

PHYSICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO