Chemistry

Engineers report a major advance in creating a new family of semiconductor materials

By Elizabeth A. Thomson, Materials Research Laboratory
mit.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIT engineers report creating the first high-quality thin films of a new family of semiconductor materials. The feat, which lead researcher Rafael Jaramillo refers to as his “white whale” because of his obsession in pursuing it over the years, has the potential to impact multiple fields of technology if history repeats...

news.mit.edu

