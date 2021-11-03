CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shadow minister criticises DfT over electric car charging accessibility

By Chris Rosamond
AutoExpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department for Transport has declined our repeated invitations to state whether public chargepoint providers have a present day duty to make provision for disabled people under the Equality Act. Auto Express is campaigning for a rapid acceleration in the provision of accessible public charging infrastructure, and we asked...

www.autoexpress.co.uk

AutoExpress

Councils fail to invest in electric car charging infrastructure

Local councils are failing to invest in electric car charging infrastructure, according to damning new research. Of the 216 local authorities (covering 60 per cent of the UK population) that responded to a freedom-of-information request by DevicePilot, 52 per cent have spent no money on EV charging infrastructure in the past 12 months. This is in spite of the Government continuing to provide funding through its on-street residential chargepoint scheme.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Electric cars charge up $1.8 bln BYD share sale

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors snapped up new shares in the $128 billion Chinese electric-car maker BYD (002594.SZ), , covering the books multiple times, IFR reported on Monday. A 6.9% discount to Friday’s close made them hard to resist, despite disappointing resultsreleased the same day. Earnings fell by 28% year-on-year in the third quarter, and its net profit margin was less than 1% after stripping out one-offs like government grants. Although the company claims around half of its revenue from an eclectic assortment of mobile handsets, medical masks and solar panel products, autos and their batteries make up the rest and sales of its new-energy vehicles are booming. BYD’s market share was second only to Tesla (TSLA.O)in September, per Bernstein. It also has a unique advantage over Musk’s marque: BYD produces its own batteries and semiconductors, providing some protection against snarled supply chains. As enthusiasm for its battery-powered car business grows, so too does the case.
ECONOMY
whtc.com

Australia to accelerate rollout of charging stations for electric cars

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Australian government on Tuesday will commit A$178 million ($132 million) in new funding to ramp up the rollout of hydrogen refuelling and charging stations for electric vehicles, weeks after adopting a net zero emissions target by 2050. The strategy will help lower emissions by over 8...
CARS
Shropshire Star

Grant Shapps reveals new design for electric car charge-points

The Transport Secretary said he hoped the design ‘could become as iconic as the Great British postbox or black cab’. A new design to make electric vehicle (EV) charge-points “instantly recognisable” has been revealed. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the design “could become as iconic as the Great British postbox...
CARS
New York Post

Tesla allows other electric cars to use its charging stations in pilot program

Tesla is opening its charging network to other electric cars for the first time with a pilot program in the Netherlands, as the world’s most valuable carmaker looks to bring electric vehicles into the mainstream. The program will be tested at 10 locations in the Netherlands, the company said on...
CARS
AutoExpress

Car manufacturers shun COP26 proposal

A COP26 commitment for car manufacturers to end the sale of new non-zero-emission vehicles globally is struggling to attract support from major brands. The full details of the proposals are yet to be revealed, but manufacturers who sign up will be expected to stop selling non-zero-emission vehicles (anything with an internal-combustion engine) globally by 2035 or earlier.
ECONOMY
BBC

Tesla opens its chargers to other electric cars

Tesla is opening up its charging networks to other electric cars for the first time. The company has more than 25,000 "supercharger" locations, making it the largest charging network in the world. Its pilot scheme will start with 10 locations in the Netherlands as part of the company's push to...
ECONOMY
Financial Times

COP26 deforestation deal criticised over lack of detail on enforcement

A global commitment to halt the destruction of the world’s great forests, signed by more than 100 world leaders on Tuesday, was the first big deal of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. But almost immediately, critics voiced doubts as to how the plan would be enforced, and whether it...
ENVIRONMENT
Slate

Where the Heck Are We Going to Charge All of the Electric Cars?

On May 7, 2019, Lisa Lemble and Robert Gordon cut the ribbon on Ann Arbor, Michigan’s first curbside electric vehicle charger. It was an ordeal that required nearly a year of negotiation and permitting, and cost the couple about $15,000. “Mainly we want people to know that if they live in the city of Ann Arbor and don’t have a driveway and don’t have access to a garage, that it’s possible to put in a charging station curbside,” Lemble said at the time.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Shropshire Star

Increase in property listings mentioning electric car charging points

Rightmove believes the recent fuel shortages have prompted some estate agents to highlight electric charging points to buyers. The number of homes listed for sale with an electric car charging point nearby has increased by 541% over the past year across Britain, according to a property website. Rightmove, which released...
ECONOMY
Scientific American

Access to Electric Vehicles Is an Environmental Justice Issue

The shift to electrified transport represents a societal and technological change on par with the industrial revolution, the New Deal and the more recent digitalization of everything. The effects will have lasting impacts on our economy and built environment. The Senate’s passing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill is a historic breakthrough in the country’s progress toward decarbonized transport, with $7.5 billion allocated to create charging stations across the country and another $7.5 billion to transition buses and other public transportation to zero-emission options. As we embark on the mission to increase electric vehicle (EV) adoption, it is incumbent upon all stakeholders leading the transition to ensure equitable access to the benefits.
CARS
newcivilengineer.com

Shadow transport minister slams government over rail electrification failures

Speaking at the Railway Industry Association (RIA) conference late last week, Dhesi added that the government had let the industry down, as well as rail users, by failing to create a consistent programme of electrification work. Dhesi promised that, under a Labour government, there be a “huge rolling programme” of...
TRAFFIC
theiet.org

How will electric cars 'die'?

Has much research been carried out into what happens to electric cars as they age and how they eventually ‘die’?. 1 The bodywork rusts away. Theoretically the same as for an ICE car, but will electric cars be on average more or less rust prone than ICE cars due to differences in the internal structure of the bodyshell?
CARS
notebookcheck.net

Tesla recalls over 11,000 electric cars after issues caused by a faulty software update

Tesla has issued a recall for more than 11,700 cars. The recall follows a faulty software update that Tesla rolled out to its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta program. After the update, users reported unexpected activation of the automatic emergency brakes and false forward-collision warnings. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta program...
CARS
TheConversationAU

Scott Morrison spruiks electric vehicles – but rules out subsidies and an end-date for petrol cars

After demonising Labor’s policy on electric cars before the 2019 election, the federal government has put electric vehicles at the centre of a new “Future Fuels and Vehicles Strategy” to be released by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday. The policy puts another A$178 million into the government’s future fuels fund, bringing it to $250 million, for investment to encourage low emission vehicles. The expanded fund will focus on four areas of investment: public electric vehicle charging and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure; heavy and long-distance vehicle technologies; commercial fleets, and household smart charging. The government estimates its strategy will result in more than $500...
POLITICS

