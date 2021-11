This column by Donnis Hueflte-Bullock was first published in the Oct. 28, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief. We just finished the 2021 "Salute to Harvest" publication. Each and every year, Mona and I sit down well ahead of time and say, “What should we write about?” I will be honest, with having to double in on the sports information and layout, neither one of us had the most time to dive in a great detail for this year’s publication. Yet I do feel you will find it enjoyable.

CUSTER COUNTY, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO