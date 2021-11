“When you’re shining a light on something, almost everything else remains in the dark. And sometimes that darkness is deliberately kept dark.”. We may think of science as our foremost producer of knowledge, but for the past decade, science has also been studied as an important source of ignorance. The historian of science Robert Proctor has coined the term agnotology to refer to the study of ignorance, and much of the ignorance studied in this new area is produced by science. Whether an active or passive construct, intended or unintended, this ignorance is, in Proctor’s words, “made, maintained, and manipulated” by science.

