Everyone who watched The Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton fall in love during Bridgerton’s first season has been eagerly awaiting the show’s return. We’re going to have a brand new central couple in Daphne’s oldest brother, Anthony, and newcomer Kate Sharma, and the romantic drama’s millions of viewers want to see just how all of the sexual tension (and sexiest scenes) between the two will eventually play out. Star Nicola Coughlan, who plays the sweetly duplicitous Penelope Featherington, has just revealed that the finale for the second season will actually be quite “heavy,” so hold on to your opera gloves!

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO