Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of chatter about the Metaverse, which is the latest virtual reality project from the likes of Facebook. In fact, Facebook is now changing its name to Meta as the company looks to focus on this new endeavor. Aside from tech nerds and those who actually worked on the project, no one is really enthused about this whole thing. Despite this, it hasn't stopped companies from creating entire strategies around it.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO